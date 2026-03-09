Do You Think You’re Ready? 6 Reasons To Watch ‘Black Mirror’ on Netflix

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scrolling through the new shows and movies on Netflix can get so repetitive. I mean, you can only watch Outer Banks or On My Block so many times!

Well, how about a show that will have you looking paranoid at your phone? Or a show that will have you staring at your screen in awe because the ending was so unexpected? Created by Charlie Brooker in 2011, originally airing on United Kingdom Channel 4, Black Mirror is a British television series on Netflix that features episodes with sci-fi and technological themes. Here are several reasons why it immediately deserves a place on your watchlist.

1. It Makes You Rethink Everything You Know about technology

Essentially, Black Mirror explores how technology influences everyday human behavior. However, this is not the traditional sci-fi show that features aliens, spaceships, or otherworldly things. Black Mirror looks into how technology is rapidly developing and how the super-advanced technology presented does not seem so distant. The ideas of bionic eyes, dating simulations, social ranking systems, and replicating loved ones through artificial intelligence sound so far-fetched, but the show really makes you think about how advanced technology is getting.

Because of this, I have begun to reflect on my own use of technology and my digital habits. After watching certain episodes, you may find yourself questioning how much validation you seek online or how far you are willing to go to make money to save a loved one. I have found that not many shows manage to foster both critical thinking and self-analysis.

2. Every Episode Is Its Own Story

Personally, this is one of the reasons why I love to watch Black Mirror. Each episode tells a completely different story with new characters, settings, and themes presented. Luckily, this means that you do not have to start from season one, episode one, but you can start anywhere, and you will not miss any key information. This is also appealing because if you do not like the theme of one episode, many others may fit what you want to explore. I find that this makes it easier to start watching Black Mirror since there is at least one episode that will connect with every viewer.

3. It Blends Entertainment with Social analysis

Behind the scary plots, Black Mirror critiques celebrity culture, political views, consumerism, and parasocial relationships. What makes this show so effective is that it’s embedded within engaging stories rather than simply delivered as a message. You’re being shown, not directly told, what the lesson is to be learned. The way the show is structured, you almost feel like you are experiencing a fictional version of chaos through compelling characters. This emotional immersion makes the lessons more impactful, memorable, and realistic.

4. It Sparks Meaningful Conversations

Another one of my favorite aspects of the show is how other people interpret the endings. Many of the episodes conclude on ambiguous, open-ended notes. Rather than tying everything up neatly, the show often leaves viewers debating what actually happens and what is to be learned. Some questions that I have asked are “Why would that even happen in the first place?” or “How would you deal in a situation that is life or death?” Black Mirror is ideal for watching with friends or watching alone and then discussing afterward. The show allows for thoughtful debates about ethics, identity, and morality.

5. Graphics and Cinematography

Beyond the creative stories and ideas presented, Black Mirror is simply a well-made, carefully crafted show. The cinematography is so immersive that it feels like you are right there with the characters. The writing is perfect and not hard to follow at all. Even down to how the show is edited is so good and leaves the audience captivated by how the show flows. The show’s visual style, shifting between glossy surfaces and dark undertones in certain shots, really enhances the “mirror” metaphor in the title.

6. Variety of Emotions Presented

The show is known for being dark and gloomy, and although that is true for the most part, some episodes do not end in total doom and despair. Some episodes explore themes of hope or love, but they do so in unexpected ways. I feel like these shifts in emotions keep the show from feeling emotionally exhausting and boring.

This balance of emotions is so refreshing because the series does not feel like it is milking the shock factor for the sake of getting reactions. Instead, the emotions vary depending on the context of the story presented.

My final thoughts

Ultimately, Black Mirror is more than just a simple TV show; it is an experience. The show challenges thinking and provokes new ideas. The show allows for asking difficult questions about progress and forces us to confront our own motives and the unintended consequences of our actions.

If you, too, appreciate a good story that lingers in your mind months after you’ve finished watching, this series is definitely for you. Fair warning: once you start watching, you may never look at your phone or technology the same ever again.