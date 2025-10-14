7 Of My Favorite Gluten-Free Fall Treats From Trader Joe’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girly who is recently gluten-free (with a mild lactose intolerance), shopping for food has become more of a chore than the carefree errand it once was. Between checking labels and avoiding certain ingredients, shopping can be quite stressful, but over time, I’ve picked up a few tricks to make it much easier!

Trader Joe’s is an absolute godsend when it comes to affordable gluten-free meals, snacks and treats. With fall in full swing, and their new seasonal items hitting the shelves, I decided to go exploring to see what I can and can’t eat from their fall food drop. I’m here to share my top finds with you!

1. GF Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Starting off strong with a good muffin (like, who doesn’t love muffins?) Trader Joe’s typically has gluten-free muffins year-round, but only during the fall do they have their GF pumpkin muffins. As a lover of most things pumpkin, especially during the fall, when I saw these on the shelf at TJ’s, I immediately added them to my cart. While these muffins do contain milk and eggs, I have never personally had an issue, so I’d give these a thumbs up and a well-deserved spot at the top of my list!

2. GF Pumpkin Pancake and waffle Mix

I’m usually very impartial when it comes to pancakes and waffles, as they aren’t necessarily my go-to breakfast options in the morning (especially because they can be pretty time-consuming if you’re in a bit of a crunch). However, the GF Pumpkin Pancake and Waffle Mix from TJ’s has practically saved my life. It can feel pretty isolating when you’re adjusting to new food restrictions, but finding a comfort treat amongst the chaos of it all makes it more manageable. I have no idea what I’m going to do with myself when these are off the shelves after fall is over.

3. GF Ravioli (and pumpkin ravioli!)

While I have never personally tried the TJ’s Pumpkin Ravioli, I’ve heard some pretty good things about it, so I figured I should add it to my list of recommendations anyway! My only complaint (as someone who has had the TJ’s regular GF ravioli) is that the serving offered in the package is a bit weird, especially if cooking for multiple people, so keep that in mind if you’re going to go looking for either of these at the store! Disclaimer: These do contain milk and cheese, so be wary!

4. Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup

Okay, I know this seems a little out of place given the list of food recommendations I’ve given so far, but Trader Joe’s has some amazing seasonal pre-packaged infused butters, and this one is by far my favorite of the ones I have tried. It’s only available for a limited time during the fall season, which makes it even more special.

I typically use this on top of regular gluten-free pancakes, or even on my toast if I want to switch up the flavor profile of my breakfast that morning. I truly cannot recommend it enough. Even my boyfriend is literally obsessed– he looks for it every time he’s over at my apartment. I definitely put him on.

5. Organic Maple Butter

This is not to be confused with the seasonal infused butter I recommended previously, as this is quite literally a whipped maple syrup. Trader Joe’s claims it can be used on foods like French toast, with yogurt, or even on a cheese board (interesting choice, but I kind of get it).

Thanks to my endless TikTok scrolling, I’ve discovered that you can also use it to sweeten your espresso when making flavored lattes at home. On slow mornings, I’ll make myself a coffee (usually with a flavored creamer); however, now that I’ve switched over to non-dairy creamers, there aren’t a lot of flavored options. That’s where this maple butter comes in, becoming a staple for sweetening and adding flavor to my homemade lattes.

Fair warning: this maple butter is extremely sweet, so definitely be mindful of the amount you’re using, regardless of what you’re using it for.

6. Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Popcorn

I’ve never been huge on popcorn, but given that popcorn is usually naturally gluten-free as it is, it’s been one of my go-to snacks when I’m in a rush or not in the mood to make something myself. During my most recent trip to Trader Joe’s, I spotted this popcorn (and scanned it with my Fig app!). It was gluten-free and completely safe to eat! It honestly tastes amazing, especially if you aren’t going for something sickly sweet, and I’d probably go back for another bag on my next shopping trip.

7. Apple Pie Spread

Last but not least, the Trader Joe’s Apple Pie Spread. I’ve been using this mostly on GF crackers and my pancakes, but you can literally put it on anything and everything. From toast to waffles, as an ice-cream or yogurt topping, or even a coffee mix-in, whatever your heart desires.

An honorable mention is definitely the pumpkin spread from Trader Joe’s, but it’s honestly not one of my personal favorites flavor-wise, hence why it unfortunately didn’t make it onto this list.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, being gluten-free doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice all of our favorite fall flavors and treats that everyone else gets to enjoy. Trader Joe’s has been amazing and makes it easy to still indulge in pumpkin, maple, and cinnamon everything, without the stress of second-guessing the labels. Hopefully, this list gives you inspiration to stock up on a few new favorites to get you through this fall season!