5 Tips For Picking Classes For Next Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As a senior in college, I have now had my fair share of experience picking classes — drafting schedule after schedule before hitting the ‘register’ button hoping my top choices haven’t filled. The process can certainly be overwhelming, frustrating, and scary while also exciting because you get to choose what you want to learn about next semester. Here are five tips for crafting the best schedule that I’ve learned after nearly seven semesters of college:

1. Make sure you are taking the classes you should be

Before beginning the process of building your perfect schedule, you need to know what classes are required for you. This includes both gen ed courses as well as courses that are required for your major. A good place to start is usually your plan of study — if you’re a University of Connecticut (UConn) student, you can Google ‘x major plan of study UConn.’ UConn students can also go on the student admin website → Academic Progress & Advising → Advisement Reports, to see what content areas you still need to complete. Also, make sure to read the fine print on what classes you can double dip (use to fulfill more than one requirement) or if classes need to be for several different departments.

2. pick times that make sense for your habits

The beauty of college is you get to create your own schedule, and you aren’t just in class from 9 – 3 every day. When choosing times for your classes, think about your lifestyle. For example, if you aren’t a morning person, don’t schedule your classes to start until 10 a.m. If you know you will be going home every weekend try to keep your Fridays free. Knowing when you are the most awake can help you succeed in your classes!

3. Find classes you are actually interested in

I find the classes I do best in are the ones I’m most interested in. Take the time to read the course description or do a little research about the subject before committing to a class. Look to see if the class is what you’re expecting and aligns with your interests. I find this to be especially helpful for gen ed courses, where I’m not always super familiar with the department.

4. Rate my Professor is your friend

Ever since I started my college career, ratemyprofessor.com is where I go before signing up for any class. The website is basically Yelp for professors and will tell you what other students have thought about the professor and class. Oftentimes in their review, students will also mention a bit about the class structure, such as whether the professor gives tests or papers, which can help you find a class that aligns with your learning style. During my college career, I’ve found the website to be pretty accurate as to what to expect from the professors. Finding an amazing professor can really transform your class experience.

5. Ask your friends

Friends are one of your best resources when choosing classes. Ask them their opinions about classes they’ve taken, what professors they’ve liked (or disliked), or even if they want to take a class together next semester. Personally, I always find it more enjoyable when I have a friend who I can walk in with on the first day, study with before tests, or even commiserate with if the class turns out to not be so great.

In Short

Choosing classes can be a daunting process. It can be hard to find the right mix of completing required classes, finding classes you really enjoy, and classes that challenge you. Ultimately, college is about learning more about yourself, having new experiences, and meeting people which you can do regardless of what classes you are in, so enjoy the journey and have a good semester!