5 Steps To A Productive Sunday

Sunday is the beginning of the week. The day holds promise of a fresh start, new beginnings and endless possibilities. But that’s just one side of it. Some people hate Sundays. Maybe you’ve heard the nicknames people call it, like the “Sunday Blues” or the “Sunday Scaries.”For many, it’s an impending doom that falls on them, making things feel heavy and dark.

Whether you’re full of hope for the week ahead or you’d run a marathon just to escape it, I have some tips to get you ready for the week and a little more excited for what’s to come. You’ll be able to relax, accomplish tasks, and get your life together before Monday comes. These are five steps to a realistic, yet productive Sunday. No more blues, no more scaries, we’re handling this the strategic way.

1. sleep in

With so many responsibilities in our lives, such as work and school, we have to wake up early most days, whether we got enough sleep the night before or not. Time has no sympathy for those of us who got distracted on TikTok until 2 a.m. or were so anxious that their mind wouldn’t slow down. But on Sundays, sleeping in is a great way to feel re-energized after a busy week, and you don’t have to feel guilty about it.

2. Journal

If you’ve never tried journaling, I know it may seem silly. How can writing down thoughts you already have in your head fix anything? Before I tried it, I felt the same way. But once I sat down on my bed, with a notebook on my lap and a pencil in hand, I ended up writing over a page. No prompt. No plan. Just thoughts. Nothing crazy happened, my problems didn’t abruptly disappear, but I felt more in control of my thoughts. I was working out the mazes in my brain, untangling every stressor with each stroke of my pencil. The great part about journaling is that you don’t have to do it every day, you don’t have to practice, and you don’t even have to be good at it. This makes it a great habit to add to your Sundays, for the days you’re feeling a little more anxious and a little less grounded.

3. Tidy up your space

Whether you’re living in a cramped dorm, an off-campus apartment or anywhere else, having a clean and organized environment is crucial. When your space is messy, so is your mind. And your mind may be messy either way, but when you’re dealing with a lengthy to-do list or countless problems, stepping into a clean room will make it easier to tackle what’s really important. Clean up after yourself, do your laundry, wash your dishes, and make your bed. You’re going to have to do it at some point, so you may as well handle it before the week gets busier.

4. limit screen time

It’s easy to forget how much time you spend on TikTok or Instagram in the middle of the week, which is why Sunday is a great day to take a break from it, especially right when you wake up. There’s a major difference in my days when I stay off my phone for as long as possible, versus when random videos or tweets from people I don’t even know are the first things I see in the morning. Try reading, going outside, baking or any other hobbies to spend your time on, and you’ll have a much calmer mind. The texts and entertainment can wait; you know you have better things to do.

5. plan for the week

I know it’s tempting to leave all the planning for Monday, but that is procrastination at its finest, and your future self will be kicking you for it. You’ll be more likely to forget important things or stress out about finding time for everything. Instead, I recommend using an agenda to plan when you’ll complete assignments, get coffee with that friend, or anything else you know is ahead of you. It’ll feel better having everything written down rather than swimming around in your head. Plus, it’ll give you more things to check off the to-do list, which is always so satisfying, but maybe that’s just a me thing.

Whether you love Sundays or absolutely despise them, it’s good to try out a few new habits every so often to improve your life. These tips could add more organization and excitement to an already relaxing day, or they may simply make this dreaded start of the week a little easier to swallow. Either way, I hope these steps made you look forward to Sundays a little more. I know how I’ll be spending my Sunday. How will you spend yours?