5 Must Watch (Fashion) Shows This Fall: The Highlights Of New York Fashion Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

During the second week of September, some of fashion’s biggest and fastest rising names participated in New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Now, various trends for next season are already being forecasted and on the rise. The major dominance of quiet luxury and classy minimalism are hinting at a major surge in wearing “the basics” from our wardrobes. However, some of the standout collections were the ones that twisted the definitions of the classics to give us exciting new looks and ideas for styling staple items. Here are my top five favorite shows from NYFW Fall 2025.

Altuzarra Spring 2026 Ready-to-wear Collection As a relatively new brand, Altuzarra is doing an exceptional job at establishing its place in the fashion world. The most recent collection is a statement to the ways in which the exploration and experimentation with a classic feminine wardrobe can redefine modern style. Each individual look is absolutely stacked with upcoming trends from high collar coats, polka dots and playful texture combinations! It’s a personal favorite because every look is strong on its own, but the show as a whole tells a creative story and flawlessly transitions through different aesthetics I am really loving at the moment. Creative director Joseph Altuzarra has given us all a lesson in current fashion and a stunning performance in a brief 11 minute watch. Coach Spring 2026 Ready-to-wear collection This brand needs no introduction, and this most recent Coach show provided a playbook for effortless style. Every look from the beginning to the end is unique in its contents but consistent in its theme of reshaping traditional formal wear to fit into a very desirable casual and cool aesthetic. Oversized blazers paired with low-rise wide leg pants, pops of metallics and graphics (even the classic Coach logo) and most notably the seamless integration of three staple materials: denim, leather and suede, capture the vibe of this show that left everyone wanting to be the next Coach it-girl alongside Lola Tung! View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE NOT COM 🧢 (@stylenotcom) Watch the full show here! Khaite Spring 2026 Ready-To-Wear Collection In case you were left wanting more polka dots or leather from the last two shows, the Khaite show will definitely be for you! New York City based brand set a moody scene with a smoky runway full of interesting tailoring and bold variations of classic blazers, bomber jackets and blouses. As another newer brand founded in 2016, Khaite’s ultimate goal is for “Each piece [to] propose a fresh balance of opposing elements—masculine and feminine, strength and softness, structure and fluidity—while embodying a signature sensuality and ease,” and this show impressively unlocked that balance and entertained with its fresh take on current fashion staples. If neutrals with a “pop of red” is your fall fashion motto, take a look at Khaite’s collection to further inspire your trendy looks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @khaite_ny Toteme spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection The Swedish fashion house Toteme reinstated the beauty of Scandinavian style. According to Vogue, “The mood was pajama-dressing easy; Toteme is proposing a shirt and skirt rather than a shirt and pants for spring. Raw edges, crinkled fabrics, and washed leathers suggested a (relatively) lived-in look.” Through airy whites, hints of lace, and oversized trenches, Toteme delivered a delicate but engaging show that made me want to book a trip to Sweden this summer! Every detail from soft touches of leather bags, playful beaded jewelry and obviously the ballet flats made the collection a personal favorite from the week. Brandon Maxwell Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection Before watching this show, I would have never believed that florals, plaid, and fringe could be anything but chaos in a fashion collection. However, the American luxury designer delivered one of the most effortless “cool-girl” collections of the week. Through these unexpected combinations, Maxwell generated a confident yet laid-back energy for his runway collection that left me inspired to be more experimental in my own fashion. Some of my favorite looks were sheer skirts paired with leather jackets or even plaid pencil skirts with sequined tops, and I was left in awe of the “risky” designs. Although the show may not be for everyone, it’s still a must watch from the week because of Maxwell’s show stealing approach to fashion that could inspire us all to be more creative in our day to day style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell)

Shows worth your watch

By watching shows from diverse designers, we see different interpretations of upcoming trends, and can then formulate opinions and often get inspired by some excellently crafted pieces and collections. Taking the time to watch fashion shows may be at the bottom of some people’s priority lists, even though it is way quicker than binging TV shows. However, being in the Fashion Week loop is one of the best ways to see what is up and coming in the fashion world!