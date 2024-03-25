5 Health Benefits I’ve Experienced From Practicing Yoga

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I began my yoga journey over a year ago, in January 2023, while studying abroad in Edinburgh, Scotland. Right away, I fell in love with the way that yoga connected my mind, body, and breath on a deeper level. I knew that yoga had to become part of my everyday routine. Since then, I’ve taken a variety of yoga classes (Hatha, Yin, Vinyasa, Restorative) with so many wonderful instructors, both online and in person. The more classes I took, the more I knew I wanted to teach. In March 2024, I received my 200-hour teaching certification for Hatha and Vinyasa yoga — making me a certified yoga instructor! In such a short time, yoga has completely changed my approach to life. Below, discover the five incredible health and wellness benefits I’ve experienced from practicing yoga.

1. increased flexibility

As a retired competitive dancer, I’ve always valued flexibility. Growing up, I was one of the least flexible dancers in any given room. This made me feel very insecure. After a year of consistent yoga practice, I can proudly say that I’m now more flexible at 21 years old than I ever was as a child or tween. Often dancers are told to push their bodies through all kinds of pain into different moves, which can be counterproductive and harsh on the body. Yoga has taught me to be gentle with my body, learn proper form, and use modifications when needed. Flexibility doesn’t happen overnight, and you have to be patient with yourself! I’ve also learned specific yoga asanas that can help target different issues, such as tight hammies or tight hips. Improving flexibility has allowed my body to move more freely in everyday life and on the mat.

Note: One of the biggest myths about yoga is that you have to be super bendy to be a “true” yogi. This couldn’t be further from the truth! Anyone who tells you otherwise lacks a true understanding of yoga.

2. Increased strength

While some yoga classes can be gentle and restorative, other classes build up a fantastic burn that engages all areas of the body: your quads, thighs, core, back, shoulders, triceps, etc. Yoga asanas such as Chaturanga Dandasana, Downward Facing Dog, Utkatasana/Chair, Dolphin, Side Plank, and Crow are some of my favorites to build up a sweat. Before practicing yoga, I was an avid weightlifter, and I worried that I would lose strength. On the contrary, I’ve noticed that my upper body has become stronger in many ways. (I can finally do a push-up, at least.) Many yoga asanas require you to work against your body weight, resulting in incredible muscle toning and strength-building. You don’t need weights to get stronger!

Note: I recommend taking Power Yoga classes or even Vinyasaya flow-style classes to really feel the burn.

3. Increased Energy levels

Some mornings, getting on the mat feels like the last thing I want to do. But I have never, ever regretted getting on the mat, even if it was only for ten or fifteen minutes. I’ve noticed that practicing yoga in the morning before I head to class or work helps me feel more awake, alert, and energetic for the rest of the day — without the use of caffeine. If I can’t make it to an in-person class, I’ll utilize YouTube videos or get creative and sequence some asanas together on my own. Any movement is good movement! Beginning my day with yoga helps me to awaken my mind and body, along with setting a positive intention for the coming day.

4. Improved Balance & posture

Some of my favorite asanas (Tree, Eagle, Dancer, Half-Moon, Warrior III) involve balance. Standing in one spot without swaying and finding your center of gravity is often very difficult. Adapting to changes as you move through different balancing postures can be even harder. In my experience, yoga has helped me learn to distribute my weight evenly, instead of favoring one side. Yoga has also helped me become much more aware of my body in everyday life. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve caught myself slouching or leaning all my weight on one hip!

In terms of posture, yoga can work wonders. If you spend lots of time driving, sitting down, or using a computer, then I highly recommend looking into asanas such as Downward Facing Dog, Standing Forward Fold, Thread the Needle, Camel, and Pigeon. So many asanas are designed to lengthen and stretch the spine, alleviate tight shoulders, strengthen the core, and open the chest. Devoting just twenty minutes a day to yoga can make a world of difference.

Note: Asanas such as Seated Pigeon, Seated Spinal Twist, and Cow Face arms can be completed at the desk!

5. mind, body, & breath connection

Throughout most yoga practices, you will be instructed to sync different movements with an inhale or exhale breath. Breathing is an automatic process of the body, but we can exert incredible control over our own breathing. Yoga teaches how to utilize the breath to go deeper into postures. It also helps increase the strength of respiratory muscles and utilize the lungs more fully. Timing movement with breath requires focus and mental concentration.

Further, yoga introduced me to meditation and Pranayama, the practice of focusing on breath. Oftentimes, people tend to only think of the more external, Westernized parts of yoga. You might be surprised to learn that the history of yoga is thousands of years old, arising from religions practiced in India (Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism). One of the earliest known texts on yoga, the Rig Veda, highlights meditation as the primary tool for attaining oneness and a pure state of consciousness. Many people think that the “goal” of meditation is to stop thinking. On the contrary, meditation is all about acknowledging the thoughts that come but letting them pass through you. It takes practice! I recommend starting small with three-minute meditations and working your way up.

Note: Two of my favorite Pranayama techniques include Alternate Nostril Breathing and Three-Part Breath. I find these to be very relaxing. They help settle me when I am feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or stressed.

conclusion

In many ways, my journey with yoga has just begun. I am so excited to embark on my yoga teaching journey, while also remaining a lifelong learner! If you would like to follow along with me, please follow my Instagram and TikTok @chloeinflow. As a reminder, anyone can (and should) practice yoga. It doesn’t matter where you start — everyone deserves a place on the mat!