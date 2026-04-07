4 Ways To Refresh Your Routine for Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has arrived, and along with warm weather and spring cleaning comes the perfect opportunity for a routine refresh! Whether it’s redecorating your room or changing your study habits, there are so many ways to change up your routine to make for a fun and successful end to the spring semester. Read on for four of my biggest tips for refreshing your routine.

1. Reset your mental habits and attitudes

The colder months often come with less motivation and more pessimistic attitudes. Spring is the perfect time to hit reset! Spending more time outside always brightens my day both literally and figuratively. Some of my favorite things to do outside at the University of Connecticut in the spring are going for walks and runs with friends, watching the sunrise and sunset, and just doing homework outside. Being outside in the sun helps me feel refreshed and ready for the day. Journaling can also be a great ways to get your negative thoughts out and just clear your mind.

2. Clear out your physical space

Decluttering the areas you live and work in is a great way to reset for spring. I love to reorganize my closet and bedroom as well as get plants for my room. I usually also go home for a weekend during the second half of the spring semester to switch out my bulky winter clothes for shorts and tank tops to get ready for the warmer weather.

3. Make changes to your wellness habits

Midterm season is often filled with stress and leads to us resorting to fast and easy meals, but now is a great time to cook some of your own meals (if you live in a house or apartment) and incorporate more plant-forward meals into your diet.

One of my favorite things to make is smoothie bowls! I usually make them with Greek yogurt, oat milk, frozen fruit (strawberries, blueberries, and banana), and peanut butter. I then top it off with honey, granola, and fresh fruit.

4. Change up your actual schedule

Feeling unmotivated or tired? Changing up the order of things you do each day and what time you do them can really help! Waking up at a consistent time every day and at a reasonable time (I usually aim for 7 a.m.) helps prevent your body from feeling fatigued. Although it’s not usually possible to wake up at the same time every day, getting into a routine of waking up at a similar time each day can help you not feel groggy in the morning. Also, working out in the morning is great because it can help wake you up and boost your energy for the day. It’s also important to give yourself breaks throughout the day and make sure your schedule is a balance of productivity and some relaxation time.

Refreshing your routine is a great way to finish the semester strong! Even if it’s only changing one thing in your schedule, it can be effective to give you the energy boost you need to be motivated and productive this spring. Making these changes with friends or roommates can also be fun, especially if you’re working out or cooking together.