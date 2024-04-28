3 Concerts I Want To Attend This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As we approach the end of the semester, it is safe to say that we are all in desperate need of some rest and relaxation. I, for one, am planning to make the most of this upcoming summer and am looking for any and every reason to embark on new adventures with my friends and discover new activities. The best activity to indulge in during the summer is attending concerts. With artists ranging from Megan Thee Stallion to Tate McRae, let’s just say I am going to work some grueling hours to afford them. When considering the plethora of tours coming to or around Connecticut this summer, here are the top three that I hope to attend.

Tate Mcrae

Up first, we have my new favorite pop singer, Miss Tate McRae. I will admit, I was never really into the pop music genre, but that all changed once McRae released a snippet of her hit song, “Greedy.” From that moment forward, I was mesmerized by her vocals, dancing, and overall stage presence. McRae has recently embarked on her Think Later world tour, named after her second studio album. When she first released dates, I was disappointed to see that Connecticut was skipped, but I was happily surprised that she recently added Connecticut to her tour for mid-August.

Since the setlist was released, the songs I am dying to hear include the following:

“run for the Hills”

“greedy”

“calgary”

“exes”

“messier”

Bryson Tiller

Next on the list is one of my favorite R&B singers, Bryson Tiller. Growing up, R&B music has been a constant part of my life, listening to artists ranging from Tiller, Usher, and Chris Brown to those who shaped the genre, such as Charlie Wilson and Mary J. Blige. When Tiller announced his summer tour, I promptly checked the schedule to see if he’d be performing in Connecticut. The moment that I spotted Bridgeport, CT on the list, I began saving up, knowing this concert was an absolute must for my summer bucket list. He is an artist who knows how to control the crowd with his vocals, and based on the videos I’ve seen, he truly has such a soothing voice.

Songs that I hope make it on the setlist:

“Overtime”

“What Would You Do?” by David Guetta

“BODY IN MOTION” by DJ Khaled

“Blame”

“Always Forever”

“Sorrows”

A Boogie

Last but not least, we have A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Whenever I think of A Boogie, it brings me back to seventh grade, when he released one of his top-charting hits, “Drowning,” which quickly became the song that my friends and I would play 24/7. Since that moment, he has become one of my most listened-to artists, and someone who I am looking forward to hopefully seeing perform live this summer. At the moment, a group of my friends and I are planning to attend his show in Hartford, CT at the end of June, and I am ecstatic.

Songs that I hope make it on the setlist:

“Back It Up”

“It’s Crazy”

“Thug Love”

“Pills & Automobiles” by Chris Brown

“Secrets”

“No 808’s”

These three artists are merely scratching the surface of my summer concert wishlist. If you find yourself with the opportunity to attend a concert this summer, don’t hesitate to bring a friend along. There’s nothing quite like experiencing the magic of live music with some of your closest friends by your side. The energy of the crowd, the pulsating beats, and the shared moments of joy create memories that last a lifetime. So grab a friend, secure those tickets, and get ready for an unforgettable summer full of excitement and music.