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U Conn | Life > Experiences

1,000 To 10,000: Letter From A Transfer Student

Lily Creeron Student Contributor, University of Connecticut
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving from a small liberal arts school in rural Pennsylvania to a large public school in Connecticut is not for the faint of heart. Quadrupling your class size is definitely an adjustment, but non-mandatory participation and attendance are a bonus! Realizing that a school you once loved the idea of has become somewhere you dread being is hard. This article examines my personal experience at a small liberal arts school, its faults, and my why the University of Connecticut!

My college commitment story is one for the books. I was on a school choir trip in New York City in mid-March, arguably the biggest month of anticipation for a high school senior. Earlier that day, I got rejected from Dickinson while in Times Square, so my day started on a questionable note. Later that night, standing outside of Madame Tussauds, I got the email that changed everything. An acceptance from the university! Luckily, I was standing with an important chaperone on the trip: my guidance counselor! She was elated to hear the news…and my hefty financial aid offer. Ultimately, this was my only option; there was no question about turning down this practically full ride. The next day, I tied the knot with this small liberal arts school while in Carnegie Hall and then watched “The New York Pops: 100 Years of Epic Film Scores.”

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Why transfer?

Before I even set foot on campus, I felt uneasy. The repetitive question, “Will I fit in?” was something I thought about at least twice a day leading up to move in. The first warning signal was my room assignment: a single! While I was over the moon when I first heard about it, it significantly affected my first-year experience. A fundamental part of college is meeting, surviving, and figuring out college with your first-year roommate. While some people have horror stories about their first college roommate, and others meet their lifelong best friend, I have neither. Unfortunately, I missed that experience due to a required random room assignment. To say that the first month of college was the loneliest I’ve ever been is an understatement. Coming from a friend group that was constantly together and so codependent on one another, being by myself all of the time was extremely overwhelming and depressing.

The second warning signal: meeting people! As a relatively outgoing person, that should be easy, right? No! Extremely difficult. Most people found my relatively high voice and almost too-bubbly personality to be a turn-off. Odd characteristics to dislike in a person. Everyone at this school was so extremely normal. The best way to describe this type of normal is so normal it becomes weird. I found this trait to be extremely intimidating, further dampening my efforts to meet people.

Leading to my third point: lack of diversity! Everyone was so alike, minus a few exceptions. It felt like everywhere I walked, I was looking at 3,000 clones: predominantly white, blonde, and wearing Barbour jackets. There’s nothing wrong with any of these traits; it’s just a lot to take in when it’s all you see for five months. Coming home was definitely a breath of fresh air.

Finally, my last signal: the going-out scene! It was quite fun, but it was the only thing to do. It frazzled me that people could go out multiple times a week and still keep up with their schoolwork. This school was academically rigorous, which I loved, but I could never understand how people balanced these drastically different cultures of life. Loneliness, a lack of diversity, and the lifestyle differences influenced my decision to transfer.

My friend Selina coming to visit UConn for the first time, before going to explore the campus!
Emily Bonner

Why Uconn?

My why UConn! Coming from a graduating class of 43, I never thought I could handle such a large public university. UConn was always in the back of my mind; it was my first choice before I committed to my original university. When I decided to transfer, I knew it was where I wanted to go: close enough to home, much more diverse, and with a lot of spirit and amazing programs. Adjusting to big lectures, fewer relationships with professors, and waiting in lines for dinner has been a bit overwhelming. However, I feel like I’m experiencing college for the first time. Having a friend as my roommate has made my transition much smoother as well and made my day-to-day anxiety about college a bit less prominent. I’ve also found a sense of belonging by rushing Delta Zeta and joining Her Campus. These groups have introduced me to some of the most genuine and sweet girls that I have ever met. It feels like I now have 300 new friends!

I want to become a teacher, and I’m so grateful that UConn has such an amazing education program. Finally realizing I want to teach elementary school was a big wake up call, and another reason I transferred. UConn’s ability to offer a two-in-one bachelor’s and master’s is a dream come true! Another big selling point of UConn is that it’s closer to home! I’ve already been home…twice! I constantly suffer from homesickness, missing both my bulldog, Rosie, and my mom. The hour drive is a blessing in disguise. A perfect distance: I’m far enough away, but close enough to go home whenever I need to. College isn’t so bad now, and I am so grateful I get to call UConn home.

Lily Creeron

U Conn '29

Lily is a Sophomore at the University of Connecticut. She is a part of the Delta Zeta chapter and the Future Educators Club. Prior to UConn, she attended a small liberal arts school and participated in Her Campus there. She is an Elementary Education major, hoping to become a teacher. She is so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of Her Campus!