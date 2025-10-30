10 Things You Need to Know About F1 : A Fangirl’s Ultimate Starter Pack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Formula One, or F1, is the highest level of international motorsport. It is a global championship that is composed of different teams and drivers, having races called Grand Prixs. It features cutting-edge technology and aerodynamics, all in the form of an open-wheeled car. If you are looking for a new interest that combines cars, fast speeds, and prestige, look no further! This list will tell you everything you need to know to kickstart your journey as an F1 fan, from me, a certified fangirl.

The Teams

In Formula One, there are currently 10 teams. However, for 2026, they will add an 11th team, but to keep it simple, we will focus on the current teams. Each team has two drivers. F1 is not really a team sport; the drivers in each team are still competing with one another; however, they both score points for the same team. The current Formula One Teams are McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, Sauber/Stake F1, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (RB), and Haas.

The Drivers

Drivers in F1 train from very early on to have the chance to drive in F1. They compete in lower-level Formula series before they can get there, including F2 and F3. There are 20 drivers currently competing in Formula One, although again, there will be changes in 2026. Due to the small number of drivers, F1 is even more exclusive. The term “grid” refers to the 20 drivers in F1. In history, the drivers have not only been seen as such, but also as fashion icons and philanthropists. Some recognizable names include Lewis Hamilton, Aryton Senna, and Michael Schumacher; however, there are many more F1 drivers whose names are known worldwide. Below is a picture showing the 2025 grid. Just to note, this is what the line-up was at the beginning of the year; however, there have been some changes. Currently, Yuki Tsunoda is at Red Bull, and Liam Lawson is at Racing Bulls. Jack Doohan is no longer racing, and Franco Colapinto has replaced him as well.

the Weekend

Every Formula One race is structured around a weekend. On a traditional weekend, on Friday, there are two practice sessions known as Free Practice One (FP1) and Free Practice Two (FP2). On Saturday, there is a third practice session (FP3) and qualifying. Then Sunday is race day. Typically, the race falls in the afternoon; however, there are also night races featured on the calendar. The schedule for the weekend changes when there is a Sprint Race. A Sprint Race has significantly fewer laps than a traditional race and gives drivers more chances to score points. The weekend consists of FP1 on Friday and a Sprint Qualifying. On Saturday, there is the Sprint Race and the Qualifying for the Grand Prix. Finally, the race is on Sunday.

The Race

An F1 race starts off with a formation lap where drivers drive around the track slowly in their track position to warm their tires and engine. Once they complete the lap, they go to their position on the track, and five lights turn on. Once the five lights go out, it signals the start of the race, as the video below shows. Each race lasts between 90 minutes and 2 hours. Races are filled with strategy, overtaking, and quick speeds. Engineers communicate with the driver to let them know their times and how they compare to cars surrounding them. @f1 wasn’t sure where to look, what a race start! 💥 #f1 #formula1 #bahraingp #motorsport #sports ♬ original sound – Formula 1

The season

Every year, Formula One features around 20 races, this year being 24. These races take place in 21 different countries across the world. During the season, there is not a race every week; frequently, there will be one or two weeks’ breaks. In the summer, it takes about a four-week break. In the winter between the seasons, there is a three-month break.

The championship

The goal of Formula One is not only to win a race, but also the championship. There are two championships, the drivers’ championship (WDC) and the constructors’ championship (WCC). Every race, drivers can earn points by scoring P10 or above. In a Sprint Race, if they get p8 and above. At the end of the season, the team and driver with the most points win the championship.

The qualifying

To set the grid for the race on Sunday, there is a qualifying session. Qualifying includes three phases: Q1, Q2, and Q3. Q1 is first; it gives drivers 18 minutes to set the fastest lap possible. The bottom five in this session will be unable to compete in Q2 and will start the race where they fall in the bottom five. Q2 is 15 minutes; again, the bottom five in this session are unable to compete in Q3. Finally, Q3 is 12 minutes; whoever sets the fastest time in this session will be in pole position for the race, which means they will start first. For a Sprint race, there a shorter Q1, Q2, and Q3.

the technology

Formula One features cutting-edge technology that is constantly being updated and advanced. One essential piece of technology is the tires. All F1 tires are provided by Pirelli, and there are three different types of dry tires and two types of wet tires. Other key components are safety features. One of the most recent and beneficial safety inventions is the halo. The halo keeps the cockpit of the car safe if a crash occurs. The picture below shows what this looks like.

the pitstop

Each race driver must stop throughout to get new tires. A typical race has two or three stops. Formula One has extremely short pit stops, typically being between two and three seconds. Drivers must stop as fast as possible to keep their position. Pit stops are a point in the race where the driver is not in control of their time and must rely on the members of their team.

the flags