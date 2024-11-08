How is social media shaping our political opinions?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no surprise to anyone that social media has permeated nearly every element of our daily lives, but how is it influencing our political opinions and conversations around sensitive topics? Election season has filled many of us with intense emotions that are already difficult to independently process. How does this overabundance of opinions influence not only our emotions on sensitive topics, but our perspective on others?

In a more polarized digital world than ever before, it is hard to navigate which ideas are actually our own, and which are simply overly fed to us. Discussions over disputed subjects are overwhelming the social media space, and without checks on mis- and disinformation, it is daunting to try to consume and manage it all ourselves. Algorithms often feed us content that aligns with our personal values, and when disrupted with opposing views, we enter a state of fight or flight. It is important to remember that social media is not a perfect representation of true reality; it lacks true empathy and underlying contexts, both of which are key when evaluating sensitive topics. We must understand this gap and take claims and posts with a grain-of-salt before concluding concrete responses.

Even with a strong personal belief system and acknowledgement of the ambiguity of social media claims, it can be hard to manage existing relationships when both sides ride the social media wave.

For young women especially, it is important we stick together and advocate together for what we believe is right. With our rights are constantly thrown on the line, social media can be beneficial in giving us a platform to bound together, shared our experiences, and have our cumulative voices heard. The key is to view social media as a part of the picture, rather than the whole. Vulnerable discussions are best to be had in person, with patience and open-mindedness beyond the tensions of often-impulsive online activism.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that differing views are part of what makes us human, and the best we can do is try to understand conflicting standpoints the best we can. Unfortunately, the heightened severity of today’s political landscape may lead to strains in our relationships. Some may find it difficult to surround themselves with those who don’t fit their moral agenda. It again requires patience and thoughtful consideration to reevaluate these relationships, and decide whether political opinions are enough to define entire friendships or relationships. It is okay to step back from people if it means protecting your mental well-being and moral compass.

It is normal to feel weary during these uneasy times. Taking care of yourselves and those who might be more directly affected is of utmost importance. Understanding and considering the drawbacks of social media during the current fragmented climate may ease some tensions and calm unproductive disputes. Engage thoughtfully!