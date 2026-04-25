What Life is Like NOT Going Home for the Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of the school year, one of the most common conversations at Texas State University is whether to go home for the summer or stay in San Marcos. While many students choose to return home, others stay for classes, work, or simply to experience campus during a different season.

Last summer, I stayed, and the experience looked a lot different than a typical semester. Between taking online classes, working part-time, and having more flexibility in my schedule, the summer created a balance between productivity and downtime. Life felt slower, routines felt softer, and there was more space to enjoy everyday moments.

Creating a softer routine

During the summer of 2025, I took two online classes through Houston Community College and Austin Community College. Since both classes were online, my schedule was more flexible than in a regular semester. Most days started with completing assignments in the morning, which left the rest of the day open.

Living in an apartment also added a sense of independence. Daily routines, from studying to relaxing, were entirely self-managed. It created a structured yet calm environment where responsibilities and free time could coexist.

A slower pace on campus

Summer at Texas State looks noticeably different. Campus becomes quieter, lines get shorter, and everything feels less rushed. Without the usual academic pressure of a full semester, days felt more open and less crowded.

Balancing a part-time job alongside online classes still allowed for a manageable schedule. Work added structure to the week, while the lighter course load left enough room to recharge.

Time at the river

Spending time at the Texas State River became a consistent part of the week. It was a place to relax after completing assignments or finishing a shift. Whether it was sitting by the water, floating, or just being outside, it added a seasonal routine that felt specific to summer in San Marcos.

Staying social without the stress

Many students remain on campus during the summer, which creates a different social environment. Without overlapping class schedules and deadlines, it becomes easier to spend time with friends. Plans felt more spontaneous, and time together felt less rushed.

A different kind of summer

Staying on campus for the summer creates a version of college life that feels more flexible and less structured than the traditional school year. With fewer academic demands and more control over daily schedules, it allows space for both responsibility and relaxation.

For students considering whether to stay or go home, the experience offers a different perspective on campus life, one that feels quieter, more independent, and balanced in its own way.