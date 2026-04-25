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TX State | Culture

What Life is Like NOT Going Home for the Summer

Courtney Nguyen Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of the school year, one of the most common conversations at Texas State University is whether to go home for the summer or stay in San Marcos. While many students choose to return home, others stay for classes, work, or simply to experience campus during a different season. 

Last summer, I stayed, and the experience looked a lot different than a typical semester. Between taking online classes, working part-time, and having more flexibility in my schedule, the summer created a balance between productivity and downtime. Life felt slower, routines felt softer, and there was more space to enjoy everyday moments.

Creating a softer routine

During the summer of 2025, I took two online classes through Houston Community College and Austin Community College. Since both classes were online, my schedule was more flexible than in a regular semester. Most days started with completing assignments in the morning, which left the rest of the day open.

Living in an apartment also added a sense of independence. Daily routines, from studying to relaxing, were entirely self-managed. It created a structured yet calm environment where responsibilities and free time could coexist.

A slower pace on campus

Summer at Texas State looks noticeably different. Campus becomes quieter, lines get shorter, and everything feels less rushed. Without the usual academic pressure of a full semester, days felt more open and less crowded.

Balancing a part-time job alongside online classes still allowed for a manageable schedule. Work added structure to the week, while the lighter course load left enough room to recharge.

Time at the river

Spending time at the Texas State River became a consistent part of the week. It was a place to relax after completing assignments or finishing a shift. Whether it was sitting by the water, floating, or just being outside, it added a seasonal routine that felt specific to summer in San Marcos.

Staying social without the stress

Many students remain on campus during the summer, which creates a different social environment. Without overlapping class schedules and deadlines, it becomes easier to spend time with friends. Plans felt more spontaneous, and time together felt less rushed.

A different kind of summer

Staying on campus for the summer creates a version of college life that feels more flexible and less structured than the traditional school year. With fewer academic demands and more control over daily schedules, it allows space for both responsibility and relaxation.

For students considering whether to stay or go home, the experience offers a different perspective on campus life, one that feels quieter, more independent, and balanced in its own way.

Courtney Nguyen

TX State '28

Hi! I’m a college student from Houston, Texas, and I’m currently attending Texas State University. I’m one of those people who loves learning a little bit about everything and somehow ends up juggling multiple interests at once. Right now, my educational focus is centered around criminal justice, health, and athletics, which might sound like a random mix, but to me, it makes perfect sense. I’m really drawn to hands on careers where I can help people, stay active, and actually see the impact of the work I do. College has helped me become more confident, more independent, and way more comfortable speaking up in class, working in groups, and sharing my ideas, even when I’m low key nervous.

When I’m not studying, you will probably find me on a volleyball court, in the kitchen trying a new recipe, or glued to a game on TV. I love playing volleyball because it keeps me active and gives me that fun, competitive energy I totally thrive on. Cooking is my cozy hobby, and I genuinely enjoy making food for the people I care about the most. I’m also a huge sports fan and love watching different teams and events, especially because sports have always been a big part of my life growing up.

One of my biggest passions is spreading knowledge and starting conversations about all kinds of topics. I love learning new things and then turning around and sharing what I learned with friends, classmates, or family. I am naturally curious, a little talkative, and very open minded, and I truly believe that staying informed and connected is such an important part of growing, both personally and professionally. I am excited to keep building my education, chasing my goals, and doing it all with positive and slightly girly energy.