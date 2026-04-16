The Pressure To Be ‘That Girl’ Is Getting Old 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why does striving to be ‘that girl’ feel more draining than empowering, and when did self-improvement turn into constant pressure? Maybe it’s time to rethink the aesthetic and give ourselves permission to just be real.

The pressure to be ‘that girl’ is everywhere–on TikTok, Pinterest boards, and even in the way we talk about self-care. The aesthetic is clear: early mornings, green smoothies, perfectly curated routines, and a life that looks effortlessly put together. At first glance, it seems inspiring. Who wouldn’t want to feel productive, healthy, and in control? But somewhere along the way, the idea of becoming your “best self” has turned into something far more rigid and, honestly, overwhelming. Instead of feeling empowered, many of us feel like we’re constantly falling short of an unrealistic standard. What started as motivation has slowly become pressure–and it’s getting harder to ignore.

It starts as inspiration

What’s tricky about the ‘that girl’ trend is how subtle the pressure is. It disguises itself as motivation, but quickly becomes a checklist of expectations.

Wake up early. Journal. Work out. Eat clean. Stay positive. Be glowing at all times.

Miss one step, and it can feel like failure. Over time, the routine stops feeling supportive and starts feeling performative. It’s no longer about what makes you feel good–it’s about keeping up with an image that was never designed to be realistic in the first place.

Effortless isn’t always real

Even style icons like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, often praised for their effortless, minimalist lives, weren’t trying to fit into a labeled aesthetic. Bessette Kennedy’s appeal came from authenticity, not perfection. Her style felt natural because it was natural, not curated for constant visibility or approval. The modern version of ‘effortless’ often requires a surprising amount of effort behind the scenes, which defeats the entire point.

Self-improvement shouldn’t feel like pressure.

The truth is, self-improvement was never meant to feel this heavy. Growth should be flexible, personal, and sometimes messy. Some days you’ll wake up early and feel amazing, and other days you won’t, and both are completely normal. When every moment becomes an opportunity to optimize yourself, you lose the ability to just be. And that’s where burnout starts to creep in.

It’s time to redefine the goal.

Maybe the answer isn’t trying harder to become ‘that girl,’ but questioning why we feel like we have to in the first place. You don’t need a perfect routine or an aesthetic life to be doing well. Real confidence comes from understanding yourself, not from following a trend. Letting go of that pressure doesn’t mean giving up on growth–it just means making space for a version of yourself that actually feels real.