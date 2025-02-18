This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

January seemed to last a lifetime, stretching throughout what felt like a year, but it was truly only four weeks. So, when February finally rolled around, I got a little newfound spark – more motivation to do homework, go to class, and socialize. But now it’s the middle of February, and I am stuck again. I’m coining it “The February Blues.”

I’m in a rut where I want to skip class and buy coffee from a coffee shop every day to feel something, but I know those actions are not only bad for my procrastination on taking lecture notes, but it’s also horrible for my bank account. So now, I need to get out of “The February Blues” – and maybe you are also looking for some outlets.

I have a list of activities that I’ve found helpful in the past when I just need a new hobby or something to look forward to that’s not class, work, or homework.

Watch a New TV Show

This option is not for those who have a passion for a low screen time amount. Binge-watching a new TV show can feel like the most exciting activity ever. I just finished Game of Thrones, and that felt like a new world I immersed myself in. Not only did it give me an exorbitant amount of excitement, but it also motivated me to do all of my homework beforehand, so it was a win-win situation. If you are looking for a new show, I have a small list of shows that I want to watch and don’t forget about the power of rewatching nostalgic shows, either.

Zoey 101

The Wire

Succession

Sons of Anarchy

Insecure

Veep

Develop a Morning Routine

There are some days, usually my 9:30 a.m. classes, where I just roll out of bed and try to cram my morning into a 30-minute ordeal. But, the days where I give myself ample time to frolic before class tend to be my happiest and most productive moments. Here’s what I recommend: allow time in the morning to watch a little TV or YouTube (lately, my vice has been Real Housewives of New York), put makeup on if you desire, journal, or whatever it is that can jumpstart your day positively. For me, I make a coffee every morning – that I dream about at night (it’s an iced maple latte, in case you were wondering).

Make a New Playlist

I haven’t been loving my music lineup lately, and I think that may be a factor in February’s demise. A good playlist can influence the entirety of your day and mood, so if your playlist is lacking, it could definitely use a revamp. I know mine are begging for makeovers. I would suggest picking a word that describes the vibe and mood you want to embody and then meticulously choose songs that evoke that. I will also create a Pinterest mood board and connect certain songs to the images and aesthetic of the board.

Take a Trip to Trader Joe’s

This is the ultimate life hack for excitement. I love Trader Joe’s with a passion, and it fills me with more joy than I can even explain. I’m not sure why, but the atmosphere and snacks that Trader Joe’s offers are top-tier. So, if you’ve done nothing on this list and are still searching for some reprieve, please stroll around a Trader Joe’s store. My top recommendations are:

Although I am confident that these can pull me – and possibly you – out of “The February Blues,” if all else fails, March is coming soon, and springtime will sure enough make all of our lives better. Goodbye, for now, #ily.