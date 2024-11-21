This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

With the newfound freedoms of college life come additional stressors that can affect any student. It can be difficult to manage stress – from homework, navigating a new environment, pressure to decide on a career, and balancing outside obligations, but there is a way to combat these stressors and get a sweet treat out of it too.

Stress baking is the act of baking to relieve stress. According to Gallup in a March 2023 poll, 66% of college students reported experiencing stress, and 51% reported feeling worried throughout the day. Baking can help to improve a student’s anxiety, mood, and overall stress.

According to Matter of the Heart Counseling, baking can relieve anxiety by offering a sense of control through step-by-step recipes. The repetitive motions and focus required to bake can also relieve stressful thoughts from one’s mind.

Baking can be a way to practice mindfulness, requiring people to focus on the recipe at hand to ensure the baked goods come out of the oven properly.

Overall, baking can impact one’s mood by increasing levels of endorphins, serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin. For many, the act of baking is calming and can be associated with memories of baking growing up.

Here is a list of recipes to use when feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

Long Recipes

These are recipes that require more ingredients and take more time to make. You will most likely not have all the ingredients on hand. A quick grocery store stop and preparations must be made.

Banana Muffins

If you have bananas going bad, this is the recipe for you! They are perfect for an on-the-go snack. The recipe makes twelve, if you can finish them all, they freeze and reheat well too.

Pumpkin Bread

If you like Starbucks pumpkin bread then you’ll love this recipe! Although you can drive to your nearest Starbucks to get your hands on this pumpkin bread, it’s much more satisfying to eat when you have put in the work to make it yourself.

Blueberry Scones

For a more fruity and tart dessert, try this blueberry scone recipe. These treats are not that sweet and will taste perfect with a cup of coffee in the morning.

Shorter Recipes

Short on time? These recipes take about 5 – 30 minutes and can be made during a study sesh to be enjoyed afterward. All the ingredients are regular household ingredients that most have on hand.

Chocolate Mug Cake

So you’re craving chocolate but you don’t have any cocoa powder? This chocolate mug cake takes about five minutes to make and will satisfy your chocolate craving with simple ingredients.

Small Batch Shortbread

This recipe only has three ingredients (four if you’re fancy) and can be customized. Adding a fruit jam center or dipping them in dark chocolate are ways to take this simple recipe up to another level.

Happy baking!