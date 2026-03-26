Spring Reset: Simple Ways To Refresh Your Life This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The real guide to resetting your life as the weather gets warmer.

Go Through Your Phone

Don’t just delete old photos for new storage; you need a full wipe. Go through your contacts, finally, and make yourself delete those numbers you should have deleted a long time ago. Unfollow accounts that no longer appeal to you, and shamelessly unfriend those people who you dread seeing post. And, as daunting as it sounds, try out screen time limits or deleting apps that take up too much of your time.

Cut off people who have been holding you back.

Winter isn’t the only thing ending this month; Mercury retrograde has finally come to a close, and with that, you may be feeling more inclined to let a bridge or two burn. If a relationship is becoming more exhausting than fulfilling, don’t feel bad about taking a step back and prioritizing how you spend your energy. Don’t spend another season with people who don’t deserve you!

Buy yourself something you want, not something you need.

Being a broke college student means that a lot of the time, there aren’t extra funds for non-necessities. This season, try to set aside a little money to spend on something that may not be extremely necessary. Whether that be a new outfit or something you’ve been wanting for a while, just try to treat yourself. Sometimes, even a small gift to yourself can brighten your entire month. There’s nothing wrong with a little splurge and treating yourself for once.

Try a new routine

Winter always makes me feel like I am stuck in a repeating cycle. I feel like the days end up blurring together, and it makes me unable to enjoy anything. My best defense against getting stuck in a rut is versatility. I try to change up my routine as much as I can. Usually, it looks like picking up a new hobby that I allot time for every day, or trying out a new morning routine, just as long as it’s different from my usual routine. There’s less time to get lost in your head when you get away from the norm, and you’ll find yourself being more optimistic for the next day.

Plan a trip

I feel like vacations are not appreciated enough for how excellent they can be to one’s mental health. Escaping reality, even for just a little bit, can put your everyday life into a much more positive perspective. Plan a time where you can simply enjoy yourself in a different place, and with the approaching warm weather, a little time in the sun is absolutely necessary.

Leave the winter blues behind, and get ready for brighter days. Don’t waste another season just making it through the day, turn over a new leaf and welcome the opportunities spring brings. And remember, it’s almost summer!