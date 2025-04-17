SONNY ANGELS – The Age Of Consumerism Or Healing?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Calico Critters, Sonny Angels, and Miffy — why are we seeing a growing trend in collecting small trinkets that appeal to all ages? Do these toys offer a small dose of comfort and whimsy, or is this just another trend rooted in mindless spending?

What Are They?

Recently, there has been a noticeable rise in the popularity of trending trinkets called Sonny Angels. These tiny figurines are marketed as makeshift friends and described as “an angel boy that will make you smile,” according to the official website. Everyone seems to be collecting them – displaying them on their devices, decorating their shelves, or turning them into keychains to admire. Sold in blind bags and originating from Japan, Sonny Angels come in hundreds of different designs, drawing in more and more consumers through a lottery-like experience. Of course, these little guys are adorable and have a nostalgic charm similar to the classic Troll dolls – but why the sudden surge in pricing, trading, collecting, and posting about Sonny Angels?

Personally, as a freshman girl in college, I see these toys everywhere. At least once a month, there’s a “Trinket Trade & Shop” downtown. They’re featured in aesthetic TikToks, seen with students in line at Starbucks, clipped to phones, and yes, even sitting on my own shelves. This should give you an idea of how widespread the craze is. Now, there are two main schools of thought behind this trend: healing or consumerism?

The Healing Experience

The healing perspective argues that these trinkets provide comfort, nostalgia, joy, and whimsy. Maybe they’re the new-age version of Barbie dolls or stuffed animals – only now, collecting them is more normalized. It’s likely that we subconsciously lean into trinkets to fill the space toys once did. Sonny Angels are said to bring happiness. The simple act of collecting something cute or opening a blind bag and getting the one you hoped for keeps people coming back. Nostalgia also plays a role. These figures let us reconnect with our younger selves and escape reality for a moment. Some collectors even bring them on vacation, include them in photo shoots, create funny TikToks of them “talking,” or buy miniature dollhouse furniture for them. It’s a socially accepted way to have fun like we used to, and we barely even realize it.

I really believe Sonny Angels represent a quiet form of healing, and I’m not alone in that. When asked what collecting means to Raye, a high school senior, he said, “I collect books because they help me escape from the real world, and I’m able to put myself in the world of words.”

That shows how collectibles, in many forms, can bring comfort and happiness. Eli, a college sophomore, said, “I buy a lot of game because it helps me connect with my friends.” So it seems that, no matter the object, collecting often comes back to emotional connection.

Still, I wanted more insight. After interviewing Dr. Cascio, a psychology professor here at Texas State University, any doubts I had about the mental health benefits of collecting vanished. When asked about the psychological effects of collecting trinkets, she explained, “It allows you to find a group of people that you have something in common with and to kind of share and explore it.”

So while some see trends as basic or shallow, there’s often a deeper, subconscious benefit. These trinkets can serve as conversation starters, a way to bond with friends, or a cute excuse to plan a shopping trip. Dr. Cascio added that collecting may help people feel “a sense of completion”– offering control in the chaos of daily life. Why the hell not buy a cute little toy? Ultimately, these little collectibles make us happy. They bring childhood nostalgia, which, as Dr. Cascio notes, “is motivating and it also tells you to seek it out again in the future.” These toys are part of us, and the trend of tiny treasures won’t let us forget that. At the end of the day, we’re just people trying to make it – but we want to belong, too.

Yeah, But What Else…

When asked about the potential downsides of consumerism, Dr. Cascio clarified that spending is fine in moderation. It becomes harmful when tied to mental health issues like anxiety, depression, or addiction. For instance, someone struggling might chase the dopamine rush of buying trinkets repeatedly, or spend excessive amounts to feel a fleeting high. “They’re triggers,” she said. Unfortunately, the most visible Sonny Angel collectors – the ones who post frequently or splurge heavily – often reflect this less healthy relationship with collecting, reminding us that even joyful habits need a little balance.

The Sonny Angel Era

Ultimately, intention determines whether a habit is balanced or disordered. And in our case, Sonny Angels are small but joyful objects that bring people together, create comfort, encourage self-expression, and maybe even offer a little hope. So yeah, maybe the “Angel boy” did make me smile.