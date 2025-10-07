Oliva Rodrigo was Right, Pretty Isn’t Pretty Enough. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other week, I was so excited to start creating my fall playlist. Of course, I had to add some “in my feels” songs (you know, for when it’s cloudy outside, and all you want to do is sulk.) It was when I was rediscovering some music that I came across Oliva Rodrigo’s song “Pretty Isn’t Pretty”.

It’s been a while since I’ve listened to it, yet I didn’t think I would feel the same way as I did when I first heard it about a year ago.

And then, out of boredom, I redownload THAT app.

Every now and then, as I scrolled, my TikTok algorithm was filled with beauty advice and aesthetics. The pictures were pleasant, the girls were gorgeous, but something still felt off. It felt like I was being told how to dress, what makeup to wear, and what personality to have. She is so right. No matter how pretty I feel one day, I’m still not a certain type of pretty.

All these things made me question: When will our authentic selves be beautiful enough?

Am I This or That?

Are you a bunny pretty girl or a fox pretty girl? A dark feminine or a light feminine?

OK TikTok, slow down. Can I be myself?

There have been recent trends on TikTok regarding women’s beauty and personality types. I often think to myself, why do we have to categorize ourselves into boxes? Is there any room for us to be the free versions of ourselves without feeling the need to put ourselves into constant labels?

Some days I feel beautiful wearing my hair down, all revealing clothing of bright colors, gold jewelry, glittery makeup, and clicking heels. Some days, I also feel beautiful wearing my jeans, boxy glasses, neutral colors, no makeup, my hair up, and my dirty Crocs. I wouldn’t put myself into a certain box. It shouldn’t feel like I’m trying to chase a specific, strict lifestyle that always looks like a Pinterest board or adjust my makeup routine for the ability to compare myself to some cute animal. I should be free to express myself in multiple ways. That’s the authenticity part of it. All versions are still me. All versions are still worthy.

A Bit Strict?

And then there are the rules. Use this blush placement for your face shape, or else you won’t look sculpted. Don’t wear this type of skirt if you have that type of body shape, it makes you look square. Wear this if you want to be that classy it girl. Don’t do your eyeliner like this, do it like this instead.

Alright! Thank you, social media. What a great way to uplift women and boost their confidence! How harmful can one post be to our perception of beauty?

Seriously, what is up with these standards? As a woman, I strive to give myself grace when it comes to my perceptions of my own beauty, and I believe we should extend this same courtesy to other women as well. It’s not easy to live in a world where, even without social media, there are still limiting physical expectations women are held to. Why should you contribute to policing other women on how to wear makeup the “right” way or wear clothes “suited” for your body type?

To really encourage women to be body positive and free to express themselves, there should be some acknowledgement of the casual trends that can limit a woman’s authenticity and confidence. Not every pretty flower will look the same, but of course, every beautiful flower blooms differently.