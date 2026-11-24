This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season in the Smalls’ household is always memorable, with traditions that have been cherished for years.

As a family, we adore slowing down at the end of each year to reflect on the growth we have had as individuals, while also creating a safe space to enjoy each other’s company.

“Hallelujah. Holy S***. Where’s The Tylonel?”: Thanksgiving, The Macy’s Day Parade, And National Lampoon’s, Oh My!

Waking up early on Thanksgiving with a hot chocolate in my hand is one of my favorite things to do each year.

Am I a morning person?

Absolutely not.

But being able to sit on the couch with my mom to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the world wakes up for a busy day of food and family is something I look forward to.

We admire the floats, the Broadway performances, and the beautiful scenery of New York City. As the day continues, my family stays cozy all day as we gather around the dining table and eat Thanksgiving food.

Once the evening arrives, we grab our blankets, turn on the Christmas lights, and watch the first holiday movie of the season, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The films within the National Lampoon franchise depict one of my favorite families in media. Their Christmas film is my favorite one, where the Griswolds are dealing with the challenges that appear when their extended family unexpectedly comes to town during the holiday season.

My Milkshake Brings All the Reindeer To The Roof?: Santa’s Ranch

Since I was about 5 years old, my family and I would travel to the outskirts of New Braunfels for a drive-through light show called Santa’s Ranch.

Every year, we leave before the sun sets and grab dinner at a spontaneous restaurant to enjoy each other’s company.

Then, we make our way to the event singing Christmas songs, laughing about memories from the previous year, and discussing fun ideas we have in mind for the rest of the holiday season.

When we drive through the lights with all the windows down as “Last Christmas” by Wham! matches the ambiance, we admire the creative details and stories that the lights depict.

Once we pass by the exit sign at the end of the trail, we stop to grab milkshakes on the way back home.

My family talks about continuing this tradition, even when my brother and I have our own families.

We will caravan in multiple cars if we have to, but this yearly moment will remain forever.

“If You Just Believe”: Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is better than Christmas Day– there I said it.

Waking up to this feeling, of not only nostalgia for your younger self, but a gentle warmth of the Christmas season at its peak, is such a beautiful emotion.

In the morning, my mom and I listen to classic holiday music while baking cookies. We love making snickerdoodles, chocolate chip cookies, and one Hail Mary dessert like a brownie or Oreo cupcakes.

I love looking forward to this tradition every year because my mom reflects on how she used to do this with her mom growing up. As Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” fills the air, we are mirroring previous generations that also participated in this tradition.

In the evening, my family lights the fireplace and cuddles up on the couch to watch Polar Express and The Santa Clause. These are the two films that we must watch on Christmas Eve and have kept this promise each year.

Since 2014, my brother and I have sat upstairs after my parents to go to sleep and watch Santa Hunters.

We stay up into the late hours of the night, waiting to hear the sleigh bells ring.

“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out”: Christmas Day

Waking up on Christmas Day is so magical!

I still feel like a giddy kid as I run down the stairs in my pj’s and sit in front of the Christmas tree with A Christmas Story playing on repeat in the background.

When we are opening gifts, my family likes to open them one at a time to truly be in the moment. We are able to appreciate each of the items that were bought and the intentionality behind them.

For the past 5+ years, my brother and I have decided to give our parents the gifts we got them first, so we can show appreciation for how much they do for us during the year.

This gives space for our parents to stop worrying about how our holidays are going and embrace the opportunity for my brother and me to return the favor.