Navigating Your Period: Common Misconceptions, Self-Care Tips, & Birth Control Pill Confusion

Texas State University Freshman Micaela Farnie used to feel sick during her period. To alleviate her cramps and general discomfort, she started taking birth control pills in middle school. And for a while, she said everything was fine.

“But then I got to college, and it was actually awful,” Farnie said.

It took more than one doctor’s visit, and switching to different birth control pills for Farnie to feel like she was in a good place with her menstrual cycle again. But now, she doesn’t bleed at all.

“I stopped getting my period, and I was like ‘oh, something is wrong with me,” Farnie said. “I just think it’s really weird that now I’m not getting a period at all.”

For many women, navigating one’s period can be confusing. Especially when consuming conflicting online advice on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and X. So how can students determine if the medical advice they are coming across is trustworthy?

Texas State University nurse practitioner Matlin Sader advises students to be on the lookout for the creator’s credentials and any sources referenced. To verify that a doctor’s medical license is valid and active, she said students can visit the American Board of Medical Specialties website.

What’s A ‘Normal Menstrual Cycle?’

For Sader, it’s important to first clarify the duration of one’s cycle.

“It is the first day of your period to the day before your next period,” she said. “So a full menstrual cycle should be every 28 days, and it can vary by about a week, and that’s still considered normal.”

A lot of students will come into the student health center concerned that they should be experiencing a period every month on the same day, but Sader reassures them that isn’t the case.

“As long as you’re within a week-long, or seven day window, that’s normal,” she said.

When it comes to gauging flow, Sader recommends speaking up if the amount interferes with your daily life.

“If it gets to the point where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is interfering with me making it to classes’, or ‘This is making a mess on my clothes,’ that’s probably not normal,” she said.

For cramps, Sader expressed a similar sentiment.

“If you’re missing classes, or you’re not getting out of bed because it hurts so much, then that’s not normal, and we should maybe have a chat about it,” she said.

When it comes to what’s ‘normal’ and what isn’t, Farnie has struggled with feeling like there’s something wrong with her, but as a result, she encourages others to have an open mind.

“I just think that everyone’s period is different,” she said. “Just because I’m not getting my period now, and someone else is, doesn’t mean that something’s wrong with me.”

Common Misconceptions

While some online sources suggest that women can still become pregnant while on their period, Sader said otherwise.

“This is kind of a fun trick that we use in medicine, but if we wanted to start you on a new form of birth control like, let’s say we’re going to do an IUD, or let’s say we start the pill, we know almost without fail that if we start you within seven days of your first day of your menstrual cycle, that you are not pregnant,” she said.

According to Healthline’s article, “Can You Get Pregnant if You Have Sex on Your Period?” people should be mindful that “ovulation cycles can vary, so it’s statistically possible you could become pregnant while on your period,” despite it being unlikely, especially during the first two days of one’s period.

When it comes to fragrance and cleanliness, Sader has recently noticed more concerning feminine hygiene products on the shelves in stores.

“I almost lost my mind the other day when I saw a lavender scented pad,” she said. “You do not need to have fragrance anywhere near your vagina, not in your body wash, not in your laundry detergent or fabric softener. It should be a fragrance free zone.”

Alongside the physical negative effects, Sader is also worried about the potential message fragranced feminine products may convey to women.

“Our vagina is not meant to smell like flowers,” she said. “It also creates this idea that there’s something wrong with you.”

For feminine washes and pH balancing vaginal creams, Sader suggests that women steer clear.

“Your vagina is a self cleaning organ,” she said. “It doesn’t need help because it will balance its own pH. The more women try to fuss with that can then create an imbalance in your pH that can lead to things like bacterial vaginosis or reoccurring infections.”

If women feel they can’t wash without using soap, Sader said it must be fragrance free, sensitive skin soap.

Birth Control Pill Confusion

Many women believe birth control pills must be taken every day at the same time, but Sader said this is only true if someone is prescribed the progestin only pill.

She said the progestin only pack tends to be prescribed to those who are breastfeeding, have a history of blood clots, breast cancer, and others who can’t have estrogen.

“The vast majority of birth control pills that we prescribe to students, college-aged women, are the combination pill, and they contain estrogen and progestin,” Sader said. “And for that, you just take it every day.”

For those concerned about not getting a period while on birth control, Sader said it’s safe to go months and even years without one.

“Some people think, ‘Oh, does that just mean that my uterine lining is building up?’ and the answer is no,” she said. “The birth control keeps the lining of your uterus nice and thin, so there’s nothing dirty or built up.”

If women would like to skip the placebo pills, which tend to be the last row in one’s pack, they can, Sader said this may just cause random spotting.

“If you wanted to prevent that, then you would just let yourself take the placebo row every three months to let yourself have a period every three months,” she said.

Self-Care Tips

Texas State University sophomore Lynzie Wilkes said she used heating pads at night in middle school and high school to alleviate her cramps. To her, different methods work for different people.

“It just affects everyone differently,” she said. “I would tell other girls it’s OK to relax, and take care of yourself.”

Sader said non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are best when trying to alleviate period cramps, specifically ibuprofen and naproxen.

Aside from taking medication, Sader recommends staying hydrated, applying topical heat, and getting rest.

“Your body is shedding its lining, and that’s why a lot of women are just tired,” she said. “Just honor that and let yourself rest.”

As a result of the many ups and downs Farnie has experienced throughout her menstrual journey, she advises women who may be stressed about their periods to stay calm.

Farnie was scared to go to her gynecologist whenever she needed help, but these days she has a new attitude.

“She’s just trying to help you out,” Farnie said.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding your health. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you read here. <3

For those interested in learning about services provided by Texas State University’s Student Health Center, you can visit the health center webpage. In regards to cost, Sader said the center gives students the option to self-pay or use insurance. For questions about price, she recommends those interested to give the center a call at 512.245.2161. The Student Health Center offers all forms of birth control.