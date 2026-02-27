Messages From Movies: The Importance Of You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes the best advice can come from a moment on the big screen in front of you that hits a little too close to home.

Some of my biggest lessons in life didn’t come from a classroom, a big event, or a long heart-to-heart with my friends. They came from movies. There’s something about watching a character make a choice (the wrong one, the right one, or the brave one) that makes you reflect on your own personal decisions and actions. If you’re anything like me, you’ve definitely finished a movie and just sat there staring at the screen like… WOW OK, so I need to change some parts of my life a little bit.

I love it when movies leave you with a clear message that you can apply to your real-world scenarios, whether that’s learning how to love without shrinking yourself, how to communicate better in relationships, or how to stop waiting on a “special someday” to start living life to the fullest. Movies can be pretty entertaining, but they can also show you what you’ve been ignoring, as if you’re watching a reflection of your own life.

These are three movies that stick with me because they aren’t just romance or comedy; they’re reminders about courage, self-worth, and choosing the kind of life you actually want.

Last Holiday reminded me to live with kindness and courage

In Last Holiday, the character Georgia Byrd goes from playing it safe in a small town to finally stepping into the life she’s always dreamed of. Directed by Wayne Wang, the movie is funny and warm, but the underlying message is serious: life is not guaranteed, so don’t spend it holding back. Georgia starts living boldly after hearing her diagnosis—traveling, treating herself, speaking her mind, and letting her goodness be seen instead of tucked away.

What I love most is that her confidence doesn’t come from being rude or “proving people wrong.” It comes from being kind and courageous at the same time. She stays soft, but she also stops letting her own fears run her life. That’s a lesson I needed to learn, especially when I catch myself waiting for the “right time” to do something big. This movie makes me think about how easy it is to postpone joy, and how powerful it is to choose it anyway.

Think Like a Man, Act Like a Lady showed the importance of communication

Directed by Tim Story, Think Like a Man, Act Like a Lady is one of those movies that’s funny and entertaining on the surface, but the relationship lessons shown are pretty life-changing when you pay attention. The biggest takeaway for me is that healthier, more stable relationships don’t just happen by accident—they happen when people learn how to communicate with the intention of working together.

The movie highlights something that not a lot of people may realize: women can benefit from understanding how men think and operate, just like men can benefit from learning how to cater to their partners emotionally. It’s not about “games” or manipulation. It’s about learning the language of the person you love, so you’re not constantly missing each other and calling it fate.

It also reinforces that love isn’t just chemistry—it’s effort. The healthiest couples in movies are the ones who learn to listen, adjust, and show love in a way that’s impactful through action. To me, that’s what makes a relationship feel safe: not perfection, but consistent respect, reassurance, and real communication.

He’s Just Not That Into You teaches self-care and self-respect

This movie, directed by Ken Kwapis, is basically a reminder for us to stand up! Not in a dramatic “I’m never dating again” way, but in a calm, self-respecting way where you stop twisting yourself into knots for someone who isn’t showing up or putting in the effort. The message is simple but hard: actions speak louder than words, and if someone wants you, you’ll know.

What I personally took from He’s Just Not That Into You is that romance can be worthwhile and worth all the effort—but only when you’re staying true to yourself, your wants, your needs, and your self-worth. It’s not your job to decode mixed signals, rewrite someone’s personality, or make excuses for why they just “can’t” do the bare minimum. If you have to convince someone to care about you, they’re already telling you everything you need to know about them.

This movie helps me remember that loving as you are is the whole point. You don’t have to perform to be chosen. You don’t have to change to be chosen. You don’t have to shrink, settle, or beg for consistency. A person who loves you will love you completely and fully, just as you are. The point of all of these movies is, combined they say the same thing in different ways: your life is your own, so don’t be afraid to live it the way you choose to. Last Holiday pushes me to stop waiting and to live life unapologetically. Think Like a Man, Act Like a Lady teaches me that love takes effort and communication, and last but not least, He’s Just Not That Into You reminds me of my self-worth and to not always excuse the actions of others. Together, they remind me to choose a full life, honest love, and to prioritize myself.