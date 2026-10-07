Everything She Does Is So Fricking Cool

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past August, I attended “The Art of Loving” tour in Austin, Texas. Seeing Olivia Dean dance around the stage and sing lyrics that connect with my life experiences inspired me to write.

About what you may ask?

About the only thing on my mind 24/7… HOLLYWOOD!!!

Specifically, women in the industry that I absolutely adore as a 20-year-old mixed girl who is still figuring her life out.

Zendaya, Taylor Russell, and Olivia Dean- three women I wish I could switch lives with for just one day!

“I keep It Undercover”: Zendaya

Since 2010, Zendaya Coleman has graced my screen and become one of my favorite actors! I first remember watching her in the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up.” When five-year-old me was busting a move to the intro every week, I knew the girl who played Rocky would be a star.

Once she moved on to play K.C. Cooper, I excitedly forced my dad to watch a show about a spy family on a kids network (he is such a girl dad for that). He then became a fan girl of Zendaya, and I finally had someone to nerd out about her with (dad, if you’re reading this, you’re a real one!).

I have loved engaging with every project she’s done since then! Chani in “Dune” and Marie in “Malcolm and Marie.” Even when she was putting that song on replay, I was putting it on replay too.

The way she carries herself with such classiness across the red carpet wearing one of Law Roach’s designs is truly my biggest inspiration.

Like, her during “The Odyssey” press tour was absolute perfection!

Zendaya was my earliest representation of being a biracial girl, and younger me really looked up to her because of that. I still do!

Just like she sticks by her hat, I will stick by her… even when she would laugh at everything Tom Holland was saying in the “Spider-Man” interviews, trying to bag her man.

Like, girl, he wasn’t that funny.

“I Think You Can Consciously Make Your Own Look”: Taylor Russell

When I think of quiet elegance, I immediately picture Taylor Russell. From her minimal presence on social media to the way she speaks with poise, I aspire to move throughout the world like her.

I was first introduced to Taylor when she played Judy in “Lost in Space.” Her character meant so much to me as a young girl. I adored the relationship Judy had with her father, John, and saw a lot of my relationship with my dad reflected in theirs.

So in 2022, when one of my favorite directors, Luca Guadagnino, directed a movie entitled “Bones and All” with Taylor and Timothee Chalamet, I was sat. The obsession I had with this film after watching it still lingers to this day!!!

But can we talk about her fashion taste for one second? Her off-duty actor looks, paired with sunglasses and her cute bob haircut, really make me want to donate all of my clothes and cut my hair off.

I know in an interview she says everyone should make their own style based on their own expression, but girl, I’m still gonna rob your closet.

Her next project “Hope,” just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this past summer and I am awaiting its arrival in the theatres.

I will be camping outside the glass doors of a movie theatre at 8 a.m. with my buncha crunch and large blueberry ICEE.

“I don’t want a boyfriend!”: Olivia Dean

I’ve had the honor to see Olivia Dean grace the stage twice, first at Austin City Limits 2025 and then in August 2026. Her concerts feel like such a girlhood experience with the dress code of polka dots and singing about evolving over time.

Her personality is literally the embodiment of sunshine and she inspires me to embrace life and continue to spread love wherever I go. Especially when she voices how even though there isn’t romantic love in your life, there is still love all around us (as a chronically single girl, I live by this motto).

Ok and her style too? The classy clothes with a pop of color… oh my gosh, I need to shop where she shops. I also need her hair routine for her blowout look! It’s so perfect, and I just know if I tried to copy her, I would turn out looking like I got electrocuted in a cornfield.

I am actively manifesting a Christmas jazz album! She has the perfect voice to cover classic songs such as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee or Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song”. If she made original holiday songs, I know for sure they would become classics.

I’m just imagining baking cookies with my mom in December, with the fireplace on and an Olivia Dean Christmas vinyl playing her music.

Wait, I just realized 2 out of 3 women have been rumored to date Harry Styles….

Harry, I love you, but you need to be stopped.

And Tom, you need to hide Zendaya and never let her out of your sight!