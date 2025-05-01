End Of The Casual Era – Ways To Celebrate Living & Add Whimsy To Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once upon a time, our days looked a little something like this: wake up with your favorite stuffed animal, have animal shaped pancakes, play outside with friends, build forts, have a conversation with an imaginary friend, leave out some food for fairies and read stories before bed – or at least we have all done at least some of these things before. It seems like as we get older, our life loses so much of the magic we cherished. We give so much of ourselves away to judgment, boredom, and technology. Our days could be filled with so much more light. We deserve to enjoy everyday as much as possible while also going to bed fulfilled, at whatever point of life we are at.

Why The Whimsy?

Personally, I understand this all too well as someone with an autoimmune disease that is a constant reminder that everyday is not promised, and being able to enjoy each day is beautiful. Hard days are reminders of the good days to come, just as happy moments are signs that you are in the right place for the right reason. To truly be living a life can mean multiple things to individuals, perhaps one would like to find peace and contentment where they are. Maybe one individual would fill their life with unique experiences, or maybe another is designed to express themselves and make an impact on society.

Whatever living a life means to you, every person deserves to enjoy moments that keep them going during their journey. I think we can really understand how much of a difference these small moments can make from a lyric from the song “I Know The End” by Phoebe Bridgers. In this song, the calmness brings joy to the artist that allows her to be her most authentic self that she may not be able to anywhere else.

So How Can You Romanticize Your Life?

Whatever type of personality you seem to resonate with, I have some bits of joy for each. Whether you’re out and about, trying to find quiet and peace or if you’re wanting to add a little something of your creation, you can make the most out of the life you have.

The Homebody

Who says that a day at home can’t be the highlight of our week? Everyone needs a reset at some point, especially introverts. If this is you and you feel bored, tired, or a little burnt out, maybe we need to let out our inner child for a bit. Wear some mismatched socks, build a fort and hang some fairy lights while watching a movie, make a short film or some video diary entries. But maybe you wanna take it a step further, have a tea party and make treats and brew different types of teas for you and your stuffed animals! While in the imaginary mindset, create a fantasy world with whatever details speak to you. (My world would probably look a little like the polly pocket universe but with more matcha and starry nights). All of these ideas allow you to amplify the joy that already lingers in your living spaces — you might just have to find it.

The Party Animal

Maybe you’re someone who finds excitement in discovering new things or going to explore – here are some adventures I have handy. Start finding random items to collect (like clovers!), sit at a cafe with a journal and write a page of a backstory about every interesting person you see. Go to thrift stores and create outfits for a fake fashion show, bake and pass them out to friends in the neighborhood (trust me no one will pass up a sweet treat). Now moving onto the nighttime, maybe celebrating the full moon with a moon picnic. I love doing this whenever I can, and it’s always so relaxing. Or perhaps switch out the club for live music downtown. Find a local venue, bring a friend, and dance your heart out in a room full of vibrant and joyful energy.

The Creative

The Creative is a type of person that I think we all have a bit of inside us, so whether you’re an introvert, extrovert or whoever, take a glance at some of these. Paint rocks and hide them in local parks, make homemade bookmarks to put in books at the library. Start home-making gifts such as crocheting, embroidering, or painting them. But don’t forget about a little something for yourself, of course. Spice up the vibe in your room with paper star garlands, origami cranes, and decorate your shoelaces with beads for a little touch of your style from head to toe. One thing I always loved doing, even as I grew up, was DIY-ing anything and everything. For example, little garden clay decorations, princess crowns (more points if you wear it out and about), or making signature jewelry I always wore. If you can’t seem to quite find the whimsy in your days, make it.

Random Bits For Everyone

Of course, whimsy’s greatest opponent is cringe. You might think of doing something and then at second thought realize it’s “cringey.” Let me tell you, that is the world trying to dim all of us from being our most authentic selves. Happiness comes in all different styles, and here’s a tad of my secret ones. Sometimes before taking a sip of mouthwash, I say cheers to my reflection. I also make daily vlogs to watch years later. Sometimes I wink at the moon on those moon picnics, and I adore putting flowers in my hair. Keeping up tiny moments like these make me smile, and make everything more exciting. So this is your sign to try something new today. Maybe twirl after getting ready for the day, celebrate random holidays (like national cinnamon roll day) or carry around a good luck charm.

All in all, some days are rainy, some sunny, you may add some new candles to your cake, move, forget, but you’re never too old to have fun or go the extra mile for yourself, just because it would bring you joy. You never know what the day has in store for you, and you deserve some whimsy — so go out and find it.