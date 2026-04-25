Defending Your Partner Or Defending Your Livelihood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past year, a developing “trend” of women posting their boyfriends has been taking over the internet. This isn’t uncommon because people post their relationships all the time, especially women. However, this time, instead of the happiness of the relationship, it is about their frustrations with their partner.

THE POST AND THE DEFLECTION POST

These posts are usually from women who post the situation they are in with their boyfriends or husbands. The typical video format is to have a random TikTok audio with text over the video describing what their partner did or the lazy gift they received. Then, once the video is on the internet for a couple of days, it gains thousands of views and hundreds of responses from women around the globe telling them to leave their partner, because they deserve better. However, they don’t, like at all.

It is the same response from the woman who usually posts. “Guys, he’s a great boyfriend, please don’t hate him.” Or, “I was joking about the situation, y’all don’t know how to handle a joke.” The last response is rare but happens sometimes: “We made the video to get views, he doesn’t do this in real life.”

MEN BRAIN

Half of the videos with this trend are men not cleaning up their messes around the house, and leaving it for their girlfriend/wife to clean. These men are using weaponized incompetence, the ability to manipulate someone into thinking you are unable to perform a task to avoid the responsibility, on their partner.

WHY POST

As a society, women are subconsciously taught to endure this type of behavior from men; this is the norm. But women are realizing that they desire better; we aren’t house cleaners or servants to men, but equal to them. Many of these women who post want to feel like they aren’t crazy or to feel understood for their frustration. But, they won’t do anything because they don’t want to seem ridiculous for leaving a man over a ‘’simple thing.”

My simple response to this is to leave the man.

You want to get out but don’t want to seem crazy or dramatic. He clearly doesn’t respect you enough to do simple tasks around the house or buy gifts. You are only embarrassing yourself more than the men in the video. The takeaway for most viewers will be that you allow this behavior to happen.