Caffeine Cult: Chasing the Energy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few days ago, I came across a TikTok video where someone made a “dirty lime slush alani,” which consisted of loads of crushed ice, limes, TWO lime slush alanis, coconut syrup, and a coconut milk drink. I’ve seen plenty of crazy drink concoctions on TikTok before; dirty sodas and “waters of the day”, but this time it made me stop and think. The comments were all concerned about the extreme amounts of caffeine, 400mg to be exact. All I could think about was how my stomach would be raging, and it also made me think about how everyone around me, including me, seems to be consumed by caffeine. It’s what keeps us going; we’d go crazy without it, but why? And should we be worried?

The Obsession

I’ll be the first to admit I am guilty of the caffeine craze taking over our world. I can barely function without my daily coffee or energy drink, and honestly, I don’t think it even does anything; it’s just become a routine. After a while, a fun drink here and there or a quick pick-me-up turns into a need, a craving for it every single day. And as those stomach aches start piling up, we might realize it’s not the best choice. In some cases, it can be classified as a genuine addiction. I’ve come across a rise in videos titled “My Day in Drinks,” usually followed by the creator referring to themselves as a “classified drink girly.” These videos often contain multiple caffeinated beverages in a day, as well as sodas and protein drinks, which are also on the rise in popularity. In some videos, these drinks are balanced out by multiple bottles of water and electrolytes, but the caffeine is still there. It is possible for people to develop a tolerance to caffeine, and therefore to make up for it, drink even more than previously. All these videos and brands with their large and only growing variety of flavors, further encourage the excessive consumption by building a growing popularity around caffeinated beverages.

Drink Combos

With places like Dutch Bros, 7Brew, and even Swig, society has been fully introduced to different drink combos; sodas and caffeinated drinks. I love a good sugar-free Rebel from Dutch Bros with sugar-free peach and coconut, but sometimes these “concoctions” can get a bit extreme. Five different syrups, creamer, and multiple cans of an energy drink. It might seem fun, but some of these combos are very “out there”. I’ve seen videos with recipes for “Fruit Roll-Up energy drink”, “Starbursts”, “Nerd Clusters”, and so many more. The common pattern with most is candy. Aside from the caffeine, there come the issues of excessive sugar consumption; many seem to push this concern aside by using sugar-free options. While I’m guilty myself, it’d be wrong to ignore the potential dangers of excessive consumption. Of course, everyone is free to do what they choose and drink whatever their heart desires.

Sugar with a Side of Coffee

Speaking of sugar, there comes the recent rise in excessively sweet coffee. Which makes me think, how many people actually like the taste of coffee and how many are drinking it because it’s trendy? I grew up hearing, “You won’t like me till I’ve had my coffee,” which is beyond cheesy, but even then, obsession was there. However, growing up, this coffee was usually black, or joined by a simple spoonful of sugar or a dash of creamer. Now, there are orders like: “Iced venti brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso, with brown sugar cold foam, cup lined with caramel, 4 shots of blonde espresso, 3 pumps of vanilla, 3 pumps of caramel, caramel drizzle, mocha drizzle, and caramel ribbon crunch topping.”I am not one to yuck someone’s yum, but a lot of coffee orders now are more sugar than coffee. I’ve seen so many videos of people making drink orders with excessive amounts of sugar and syrups, and of course, companies are adapting to these changes, releasing new drinks and syrups, collaborating with celebrities, and selling pre-made drinks in stores. As someone who only drinks sugar-free, it’s almost impossible to find options anywhere. This rise makes me think more about the growing popularity of caffeine and how many people are adapting to fit in by creating extremely sweet drinks that almost remove the coffee taste entirely.

What’s Happening to Our Bodies?

According to the American Medical Association, the Food and Drug Administration considers less than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day as safe. Most energy drinks contain 180-200 milligrams per can; this, of course, differs by brand and size. It’s also stated that caffeine can raise blood pressure and heart rate. Additionally, it can interfere with some medications, such as other stimulants. Of course, it can impact sleep, as I’m sure most of us are more than familiar with. It’s even possible to have withdrawals, causing some people to consume it even if they don’t really need to, with energy drinks potentially being even worse than coffee. However, it’s not all bad. It’s also stated that coffee and tea may have health benefits when consumed in low doses. It can also help with exercise by improving endurance and speed, as well as reducing fatigue. Weight gain may be decreased, and in small doses, may help with migraines. Like most things, there are pros and cons, and of course, it’s best to speak to a medical professional.

Now, I know I probably (most definitely) won’t be quitting my energy drinks and coffee, but I’ve started to look at it all a bit differently, and am trying not to live on it. I’ll still treat myself to a fun drink every now and then, though; we all deserve some fun and things that make us happy.