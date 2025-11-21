ASK HER: YOU GOT THIS!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

14th Edition

The lovely Her Campus TXST writers tackled a few self-care tips this week.

“What are some of your best study tips for exams?”

Studying for exams can be intimidating. If the exams are essay based, I would make sure to about a week (at latest) prior familiarize yourself with all the material that will be on the exam. You could do this by reading required text, looking at posted slides, or reviewing past quizzes. For memory based/problem solving exams, a good way is to always start with a one pager. On a one pager, you lay out all the information you know about the topic. Next, review what you missed and redo the one pager once again. Another tip would be to practice active recall. This is a process that requires verbally repeating back the information. Active recall is even more helpful when you pretend to “teach” someone! And remember, use your extra free time to study, even if it’s 30 minutes!

-Grace Neves & Cassandra Patlan, HC Writers

“How to deal with anxious attachments in relationships?”

It’s normal to experience a little bit of insecurity in relationships. At some point or another, everyone worries that their partner or friend may not feel the same way about them. However, extended feelings of insecurity may point to deeper issues. Ask yourself if you feel like this because you are simply overthinking, or if your partner is lacking reassurance. Healthy relationships are built off mutual input and frequent displays of affection from both ends. Perhaps you are feeling this way because your partner is not putting enough effort in to disprove your feelings. At the end of the day there is nothing wrong with asking for a little more communication, and a healthy relationship shouldn’t falter because you want more love and assurance, your partner will understand.

-Kayleigh Miller, HC Writer

“How do I deal with imposter syndrome, especially in a career field where confidence plays a big part?”

I’m sure you’ve heard it time and time again to “fake it ‘till you make it” and that “everyone doubts themselves” and disregarded them – but they have a point. Imposter syndrome is a big anxious monster that won’t go away once you “prove” yourself, the bar just gets higher and higher. You can’t begin to tackle imposter syndrome and build your confidence until you realize you’re not alone. Once you’ve done that, overcoming your self doubts becomes a lot more achievable. Believe your friends and colleagues when they say they admire you, believe in yourself most of all. Would you doubt any other person in your place?

-Leo Calderon, HC Writer