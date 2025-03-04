The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to the second edition of our advice column – because sometimes you just need to Ask Her.

Have a burning question about college life, relationships, career moves, or just need some solid girl-to-girl advice? Ask Her is here to help! Whether it’s navigating messy situationships, dealing with roommate drama, or figuring out how to network like a pro, no topic is off-limits.

hi her campus! i’m currently a freshman here at Texas State. i have a roommate and i really like her, but recently it’s like she’s ALWAYS in our dorm. don’t get me wrong, i also love to stay in but sometimes i just want my alone time. i want to do my makeup in silence or just lay down. i’m very lucky that she’s a very clean person, and that she doesn’t get on my side of the room; but one thing that has seriously gotten on my last nerve is how she’s always here. i always try to give her, her alone time like i’ll go on a walk or go to the library and do work there, that way she can call her boyfriend or just chill by herself, but it seems like it’s a one-way street here! but i swear, everytime i get back from wherever, she’s here!! i just want to be alone in my bed! and, get this, she is always on SPEAKER phone, it actually drives me insane, i don’t need to listen to your boyfriend or your friends from back home!! it’s so frustrating especially because we agreed to always have our headphones on during phone calls and to just be mindful about how loud we are. I don’t want to confront her and for her to take it the wrong way, but I also know that this is a shared space for the both of us. what do i do?!

Hey girl! We totally understand this frustration, and we hate situations that can become awkward, too. The way we would go about this situation with your roommate is to bring it up in a very casual way, for example: “hey girl, i love u but could you talk not on speaker phone?” By addressing the problem in a joking matter can help take the pressure off of the tense conversation. As for you needing your “alone time,” sometimes you have to establish a boundary with roommates and share that you need some space. It’s totally normal, and you both deserve to feel comfortable and at peace in your room! If you are still feeling nervous about having this convo with your roomie, you can totally text them and add a bunch of emojis to take the edge off.

Love,

Courtney + Amanda

I got the freshman fifteen, what now? How do I improve my lifestyle as a college student?

Dear Me😜,

First, we want to start by letting you know there is NOTHING “wrong” with gaining weight your freshman year! Our bodies are constantly changing and growing with us, especially when we are navigating new stages of life. You’re taking care of yourself, by yourself, for the first time. That’s impressive, and weight gain shows you are nourishing your body. However, if you want to lose that weight HEALTHILY, there are so many different ways to do so.

Make Use Of The Dining Hall!

While the menus aren’t always the tastiest, dining hall food will always be the healthiest option on campus. Texas State sources its produce and other food for its dining halls from local partners in the San Marcos area, making each Commons or Harris meal an eco and weight-loss-friendly option.

Utilizing The Rec Center!

It might be easier said than done, but even walking around the track can do so much. They also offer group classes that you can go to if you struggle with motivation to get there.

Walk, Walk, WALK!

It’s not called the Alkek Stairmaster for nothing. This campus is so big that even exploring it will help you burn extra calories. Our favorite trek is to start at your dorm, go to your favorite spot on campus (Sewell Park, maybe?), and back.

With all of these things in mind, the most important factor in a weight-loss journey is keeping your body and mind healthy. There’s no point in losing weight if you’re damaging yourself to achieve it. We wish you the best in your journey to starting that healthier lifestyle!

Sincerely,

Leo and Deseray <3

What is the best way to meet people as a new student on campus

Dear New Student,

We completely understand how difficult this can be. We suggest staying off your phone while in classes to make yourself seem more approachable. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to those around you. Not to be cliche, but joining an organization on campus is the way to go. It’s easy to meet like-minded people, and everyone wants to make friends. Remember to always be patient and give yourself grace. If you end up friendless this semester, it won’t stay that way forever. There are endless opportunities to make friends at every point in your journey here. At the end of the day, we know putting yourself out there can be nerve-wrecking, but you’ve got this. Just be yourself!

XOXO, Lily & Keyla