Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
AnaBelle Elliot
TX State | Life > Experiences

ASK HER: MY BESTIE IS TOO MUCH

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Grace Neves Student Contributor, Texas State University
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio Student Contributor, Texas State University
Elise Ramos Student Contributor, Texas State University
Taylor Carrasco Student Contributor, Texas State University
Amanda Fuentes Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Veering from our regular topic of “my boyfriend is too much,” this week we are focusing on “my bestie is too much.” Here’s what our writers’ team has to say to those who are seeking advice regarding friendship problems.

“How do you deal with a friend who’s suddenly acting distant but won’t tell you what’s wrong?”

Talk to them! That is the only way to gain their perspective and work from there. In any relationship, including a friendship, a lack of communication can cause issues. If they’re willing, talking it out can open both of your eyes to issues you would otherwise be unaware of. At first, it can seem almost impossible to talk to the people we care about when our feelings are hurt but it needs to be done. Would you ignore a weed in your garden? No, then it would just keep growing and spreading. So, pull the weeds before they crowd your garden.

-Grace Neves, HC Contributor

“My best friend of 2 years dropped me because I was seeking validation and reassurance. Maybe I went about it wrong but she just totally dropped me. Why did she do this?”

Friendships are strange. There are people we meet in our lives to teach us a lesson. This could be a time to reflect on who you should allow in your life. You deserve someone who supports and uplifts you. At the same time, if you seek validation and reassurance constantly, make some time to feel secure in yourself. Whether it’s about your self-esteem, your relationships, or goals, practicing self-love and positivity is not just important for you but for others as well. At the end of the day, some people have stronger boundaries, and both parties deserve to feel respected.

-Cassandra Patlan, HC Contributor

“Is it crazy that I think my best friend is in love with me? What should I do?”

I definitely do NOT think you’re crazy because there has to be something that’s making you think this. But before you make the wrong assumption, ask yourself a couple of questions.

  1.  Is the way they’re treating you friendly, or is it slightly uncomfortable?
  2.  Do they act like this with others or just you? 

If they are making you uncomfortable and only act this way around you, it’s definitely something to bring up. If you want to be more straightforward, simply tell them that you’re not sure whether what they’re doing is intentional, but you’d like to set a boundary for what’s acceptable in your relationship… But if you want to be more lowkey about it, start asking about each other’s love lives or about a different person you may be interested in, and see how they react. Either way, you definitely deserve a respectful dynamic, and friendships are all about communication, so don’t be afraid to prioritize how you’re feeling. I wish you the best of luck!

-Elise Ramos, HC Editor

“My best friend is starting to become really clingy and I think she copies my aesthetic, what do I do?”

If it’s making you uncomfortable, then maybe a conversation should be had as awkward as it sounds. Set some boundaries about their clingy behavior and help them embrace their own aesthetic or help them find one. It can be frustrating, but she probably has good intentions. Communicate your feelings but also consider hers instead of letting this end your friendship.

-Taylor Carrasco, HC Contributor

“My friend told one of my secrets and she wasn’t supposed to, should I cut it off or what should I do?”

This is definitely far from ideal, but I wouldn’t suggest jumping straight to cutting it off. Sharing secrets is such a big betrayal of trust, but it will help to talk to them first. Ask why they did it and what the situation was. Make sure you tell them how it made you feel and that your trust was broken. You can usually get a good feel just from a conversation and their reaction to what their intentions are and the kind of person and friend they are. Based on that, it’s up to you what decision you make. If you feel like they wanted to cause you harm/pain or they’ll do it again, cut them off, it’ll be hard and will hurt, but it’s the best for your mental health, and you deserve better.

-Amanda Fuentes, HC Contributor

Courtney Buck

TX State '27

Courtney Buck is the section editor at the Her Campus at Texas State chapter. She oversees the section’s direction, assigns ideas to writers, and ensures every piece offers responsible, supportive guidance to readers. She writes biweekly articles for Her Campus, collaborating closely with her team to develop ideas, conducting thorough research, and self‑editing her work to ensure clarity and quality. She enjoys writing original content, specifically personal essays and relatable pieces that reflect real student experiences to her own.

Outside of Her Campus, Courtney is a Mass Communication major at Texas State University with a minor in Psychology. She previously reported for KTSW 89.9 as a News and Culture Reporter and has completed a short internship with Swoon Memorial in Houston the past summer.

She enjoys doing her nails and journaling about her feelings as it makes her feel more grounded in her everyday life. She loves staying busy and productive so if her schedule is free, you can find her at the gym. She has big dreams and aspirations for her life, so although she doesn’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, she will be somewhere in the future!
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Grace Neves

TX State '28

Grace Neves is a writer for Her Campus media at Texas State University. She contributes bi-weekly articles to the magazine with topics ranging from current trends to current events. She enjoys interviewing the public and people of interest to get a wide array of voices on projects.

Outside of Her Campus Grace is a sophomore majoring in Mass Communication and Journalism. She is an involved student on campus through varying clubs as well as being employed through campus housing. She is an aspiring television personality.

When not at school she enjoys creating art through watercolor, sewing, and crochet. She also likes to read and is inspired by many comics and satirical writers. Her favorite book is “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut. She is a low-experience traveler and has visited a total of 7 out of 50 states.

Check out more of Grace’s work on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/grace-neves-a63133327/.
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio

TX State '26

Cassandra Patlan-Treminio is a writer for Her Campus for the Texas State University Chapter. She contributes to biweekly postings of personal essays, lifestyle advice, and pop culture conversation. In addition she offers personal advice for the chapter’s original female centered guidance column, Ask Her. Her writing centers around female self care, pop culture predictions, niche hobbies, and even thought provoking dilemmas.

Aside from writing for Her Campus, Cassandra is a senior Theatre Performance & Production major with a minor in Mass Communications. She also works for the University’s Advising Center to guide pre-business majors and first year college students on building schedules for future semesters. Additionally, she supports advisors by booking timely meetings for students on weekly calendars.

At home, Cassandra loves to spend time with her cat, Pixie. She also loves to oil paint, read, strength train, binge watch nostalgic TV shows, and journal. As a massive fan of figure skating, she also dedicates time on the weekend for skating classes.
Elise Ramos

TX State '28

Elise is a Senior Editor for HerCampus at Texas State University, where she helps lead the editorial team in producing high-quality written content. She oversees six writers, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and consistency across all publications.

Beyond HerCampus, Elise publishes her writing on her personal blog, The Older Sister Diaries. She is also involved with LEWK Magazine, where she curates and styles outfits for models in alignment with each show’s theme and creative vision. Additionally, Elise works as a writing consultant at the University Writing Center, providing one-on-one and small-group support to undergraduate and graduate students across disciplines. In this role, she offers constructive feedback on organization, clarity, argumentation, and academic conventions.

Elise is currently a sophomore majoring in English with a minor in Physician Assistant Studies.

In her free time, Elise enjoys expressing her creativity through crochet, painting, and drawing, as well as planning meaningful hangouts with friends. She adores slow mornings, stray cats, and lavender matcha and would gladly accept the chance to be a teenager in the year 2000.

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/eliseram
Instagram: elisecovr
Taylor Carrasco

TX State '27

Taylor is a junior journalism and digital media innovation double major at Texas State University. This is currently her first semester in Her Campus. In her free time she enjoys reading romance books and watching horror movies. Taylor Swift, BTS, strawberry matcha, and cats are some of her favorite things.
Amanda Fuentes

TX State '29

Hi! My name is Amanda Fuentes! I’m currently a first-year at TXST with a major in English, and a minor in Psychology. I’m a writer for Her Campus TXST! I love writing about a mix of entertainment/media and current real world topics. You can find me listening to music about 90% of the time, and the other 10%, I’m probably watching TV, a movie, or YouTube. I pretty much always have some sort of caffeine with me (it’s a problem). I love crafty hobbies, like journaling, embroidery, and coloring, and I love to bake! ㅤ♡