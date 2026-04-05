ASK HER: I’M MY OWN BIGGEST HATER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes we tend to be too hard on ourselves, so this week, the writers are answering questions about mental health.

“How to stop comparing myself to others physically?”

It’s in our human nature nowadays to compare, especially in a world where we’re constantly seeing curated versions of others. But the truth is, you’re often comparing your real, everyday self to someone else’s highlight reel. Try gently redirecting your focus back to what your body does for you, not just how it looks–this builds a deeper appreciation. It also helps to limit exposure to things that trigger comparison, so take a small social media break. Progress comes from consistency, not perfection, so be patient with yourself. Over time, the goal isn’t to compare yourself to anyone ever again, but to let those thoughts pass without letting them define you. Good luck!

-Zoie Tidmore, HC Editor

“How to handle change and growth even if it’s scary?”

Change and growth are undoubtedly the scariest things once you realize they are happening. But learning to be okay with a little discomfort change brings is how you handle it. Remind yourself that change and growth mean you are not stuck. As humans, we naturally cling on to what feels safe: routines, familiar traits and our community. But growth means loosening that grip and finding out what more we can become. The biggest advice is to say yes to what scares you and to show up even when you are afraid. Comfort will follow. Good luck, you got this!

-Victoria Sanchez, HC Contributor

“Should I get medicated for my mental health even though I’m scared of side effects?”

As someone who put off psychiatry and therapy services out of fear of side effects or being misunderstood – I get it. The concept of trial and error with your health is terrifying, but there’s really no better place to start. It’s not healthy to expect yourself to self-soothe for the rest of your life when you’re navigating mental illnesses. You wouldn’t say no to flu medicine if you had a fever.

That being said, it’s important to go into any kind of medication prescriptions informed. What combinations are you being prescribed? Do they cancel each other out? What can’t you eat (if anything) while on these medications? And, most importantly, what do you do if things aren’t working?

Any good psychiatrist will be there for you every step of the way – explaining what things are for, what to do if things go awry, and how to adjust your life and habits to the medications. It’s scary, I know, but what’s scarier is the thoughts or habits that can arise when you go without help for too long.

If things get bad, please don’t hesitate to talk to your friends & family or a healthcare professional. You can also call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for live help. Good luck, you’ve got this <3

-Leo Calderon, HC Contributor

“Why can I literally not get out of my bed to go to class? too tired…”

I honestly can relate to that so much! I’m also sure we’re not the only ones who struggle to get out of bed, either. What I have learned to be very helpful is to get enough rest! I know that’s the advice that everyone gives, but sleeping as much as you can is so helpful in giving you more than enough energy and mental clarity. Finding a good motivator could help, too! Either playing some songs or having time to make some meals could help you want to get out of bed instead of feeling like you “have to.” I know it can always feel better to get out of bed when YOU feel like it instead of having it be a sort of “chore.

-Courtney Ngyuen, HC Contributor

“I have such a hard time getting off my phone/TikTok and I feel like it’s destroying my mental health. How do I limit my phone time?”

We’ve all been there. I think a big chunk of Gen Z can relate to having or having had issues with a social media/phone addiction. Over time, I have reduced my phone usage greatly by incorporating hobbies into my life. This includes physical activities, being social, and even indoor hobbies like reading, drawing, or cooking. Regardless of whatever hobbies you have, know that it isn’t always easy. Developing healthy habits may take time so start by limiting yourself 1 hour less a day or maybe just trying 30 minutes of a different activity to get your mind off technology. In my honest opinion, don’t let your phone be the only interesting thing in your life, develop new branches of yourself, and as well tell yourself it’s okay if you make a “mistake” and get distracted by your phone every once in a while, because progress isn’t always linear.

-Cassandra Patlan, HC Contributor