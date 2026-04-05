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Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
AnaBelle Ellitot
TX State | Life > Experiences

ASK HER: I’M MY OWN BIGGEST HATER

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Zoie Tidmore Student Contributor, Texas State University
Victoria Sanchez Student Contributor, Texas State University
Leo Calderon Student Contributor, Texas State University
Courtney Nguyen Student Contributor, Texas State University
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes we tend to be too hard on ourselves, so this week, the writers are answering questions about mental health.

“How to stop comparing myself to others physically?”

It’s in our human nature nowadays to compare, especially in a world where we’re constantly seeing curated versions of others. But the truth is, you’re often comparing your real, everyday self to someone else’s highlight reel. Try gently redirecting your focus back to what your body does for you, not just how it looks–this builds a deeper appreciation. It also helps to limit exposure to things that trigger comparison, so take a small social media break. Progress comes from consistency, not perfection, so be patient with yourself. Over time, the goal isn’t to compare yourself to anyone ever again, but to let those thoughts pass without letting them define you. Good luck!

-Zoie Tidmore, HC Editor

“How to handle change and growth even if it’s scary?”

Change and growth are undoubtedly the scariest things once you realize they are happening. But learning to be okay with a little discomfort change brings is how you handle it. Remind yourself that change and growth mean you are not stuck. As humans, we naturally cling on to what feels safe: routines, familiar traits and our community. But growth means loosening that grip and finding out what more we can become. The biggest advice is to say yes to what scares you and to show up even when you are afraid. Comfort will follow. Good luck, you got this!

-Victoria Sanchez, HC Contributor

“Should I get medicated for my mental health even though I’m scared of side effects?”

As someone who put off psychiatry and therapy services out of fear of side effects or being misunderstood – I get it. The concept of trial and error with your health is terrifying, but there’s really no better place to start. It’s not healthy to expect yourself to self-soothe for the rest of your life when you’re navigating mental illnesses. You wouldn’t say no to flu medicine if you had a fever. 

That being said, it’s important to go into any kind of medication prescriptions informed. What combinations are you being prescribed? Do they cancel each other out? What can’t you eat (if anything) while on these medications? And, most importantly, what do you do if things aren’t working? 

Any good psychiatrist will be there for you every step of the way – explaining what things are for, what to do if things go awry, and how to adjust your life and habits to the medications. It’s scary, I know, but what’s scarier is the thoughts or habits that can arise when you go without help for too long.

If things get bad, please don’t hesitate to talk to your friends & family or a healthcare professional. You can also call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for live help. Good luck, you’ve got this <3

-Leo Calderon, HC Contributor

 “Why can I literally not get out of my bed to go to class? too tired…”

I honestly can relate to that so much! I’m also sure we’re not the only ones who struggle to get out of bed, either. What I have learned to be very helpful is to get enough rest! I know that’s the advice that everyone gives, but sleeping as much as you can is so helpful in giving you more than enough energy and mental clarity. Finding a good motivator could help, too! Either playing some songs or having time to make some meals could help you want to get out of bed instead of feeling like you “have to.” I know it can always feel better to get out of bed when YOU feel like it instead of having it be a sort of “chore.

-Courtney Ngyuen, HC Contributor

“I have such a hard time getting off my phone/TikTok and I feel like it’s destroying my mental health. How do I limit my phone time?”

We’ve all been there. I think a big chunk of Gen Z can relate to having or having had issues with a social media/phone addiction. Over time, I have reduced my phone usage greatly by incorporating hobbies into my life. This includes physical activities, being social, and even indoor hobbies like reading, drawing, or cooking. Regardless of whatever hobbies you have, know that it isn’t always easy. Developing healthy habits may take time so start by limiting yourself 1 hour less a day or maybe just trying 30 minutes of a different activity to get your mind off technology. In my honest opinion, don’t let your phone be the only interesting thing in your life, develop new branches of yourself, and as well tell yourself it’s okay if you make a “mistake” and get distracted by your phone every once in a while, because progress isn’t always linear.

-Cassandra Patlan, HC Contributor

Courtney Buck

TX State '27

Courtney Buck is the section editor at the Her Campus at Texas State chapter. She oversees the section’s direction, assigns ideas to writers, and ensures every piece offers responsible, supportive guidance to readers. She writes biweekly articles for Her Campus, collaborating closely with her team to develop ideas, conducting thorough research, and self‑editing her work to ensure clarity and quality. She enjoys writing original content, specifically personal essays and relatable pieces that reflect real student experiences to her own.

Outside of Her Campus, Courtney is a Mass Communication major at Texas State University with a minor in Psychology. She previously reported for KTSW 89.9 as a News and Culture Reporter and has completed a short internship with Swoon Memorial in Houston the past summer.

She enjoys doing her nails and journaling about her feelings as it makes her feel more grounded in her everyday life. She loves staying busy and productive so if her schedule is free, you can find her at the gym. She has big dreams and aspirations for her life, so although she doesn’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, she will be somewhere in the future!
Zoie Tidmore

TX State '27

Zoie Tidmore is a Senior Editor and Writer for the Texas State University chapter of Her Campus, where she plays a key role in leading the editorial team and upholding Her Campus Media’s publishing standards. In her position, Zoie oversees a team of eight writers, guiding them through the writing and editing process to ensure clarity, consistency, and authenticity across all published content. She supports writers in developing strong pitches, refining drafts, and maintaining the chapter’s voice, while also contributing her own work to the site. Zoie is particularly interested in covering politics, media, and culture, with a focus on how these areas impact college students and younger audiences.

Outside of Her Campus, Zoie is a Journalism major at Texas State University with minors in Media Studies and Political Science. She previously worked as a writer for The University Star, where she learned how to cover stories relevant to the campus and local community. Zoie joined Her Campus in Spring 2025 as a writer and has since grown into her role as Senior Editor, gaining more experience in editing, mentoring writers, and contributing to the chapter’s editorial leadership.

When she’s not working on her degree or editing articles, Zoie enjoys reading romance novels, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. She is an aspiring journalist who hopes to educate and inform others about issues shaping the future of the world, using storytelling as a way to create understanding and spark meaningful conversations.
Victoria Sanchez

TX State '26

Victoria Sanchez is a second semester writer for Her Campus at Texas State University chapter. She is passionate about personal essays, and culture that focus on pop culture and on going trends in media.

Beyond Her Campus, Victoria is majoring in Natural Resources & Environmental Studies with a minor in Biology. She has interned at Southwest Conservation Corps and Rocky Mountain Conservation Corps working in remote wilderness areas with the USFS and NPS.

Outside of school and work, Victoria enjoys all things that have to do with the outdoors and reading a new fantasy series.
Leo Calderon

TX State '26

Leo Calderon is a Writers team member for the TX State chapter of Her Campus and has proudly been a member for three semesters. Their writing focus falls somewhere between politics and pop culture – often combining the two with analyses of audience reception & whether or not misogyny is to blame.

Outside of Her Campus, Leo has served as both social chair (2023-2024) and vice president (2024-2025) for Texas State University's Alpha Psi Omega chapter, where they coordinated member events for TXST's theatre department. Professionally, they have worked for San Marcos' community theatre as a marketing team member and assistant directed 'Dracula, a Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really' at TXST. This semester, Leo is single-handedly leading their first social media campaign for an independent production of Charise Castro Smith's 'Feathers and Teeth'.

As they wrap up their fourth, and final, year at Texas State, Leo has found joy in the combined passions of theatre & public relations, cooking great food, and hosting get-togethers with friends old and new.

Leo will be graduating from Texas State this May with a degree in Theatre, emphasis in Performance & Production, with a minor in Mass Communications. With the journalism skills they have earned from their time in Her Campus, Leo looks forward to post-grad life.

www.linkedin.com/in/lscalderon
Courtney Nguyen

TX State '28

Hi! I’m a college student from Houston, Texas, and I’m currently attending Texas State University. I’m one of those people who loves learning a little bit about everything and somehow ends up juggling multiple interests at once. Right now, my educational focus is centered around criminal justice, health, and athletics, which might sound like a random mix, but to me, it makes perfect sense. I’m really drawn to hands on careers where I can help people, stay active, and actually see the impact of the work I do. College has helped me become more confident, more independent, and way more comfortable speaking up in class, working in groups, and sharing my ideas, even when I’m low key nervous.

When I’m not studying, you will probably find me on a volleyball court, in the kitchen trying a new recipe, or glued to a game on TV. I love playing volleyball because it keeps me active and gives me that fun, competitive energy I totally thrive on. Cooking is my cozy hobby, and I genuinely enjoy making food for the people I care about the most. I’m also a huge sports fan and love watching different teams and events, especially because sports have always been a big part of my life growing up.

One of my biggest passions is spreading knowledge and starting conversations about all kinds of topics. I love learning new things and then turning around and sharing what I learned with friends, classmates, or family. I am naturally curious, a little talkative, and very open minded, and I truly believe that staying informed and connected is such an important part of growing, both personally and professionally. I am excited to keep building my education, chasing my goals, and doing it all with positive and slightly girly energy.
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio

TX State '26

Cassandra Patlan-Treminio is a writer for Her Campus for the Texas State University Chapter. She contributes to biweekly postings of personal essays, lifestyle advice, and pop culture conversation. In addition she offers personal advice for the chapter’s original female centered guidance column, Ask Her. Her writing centers around female self care, pop culture predictions, niche hobbies, and even thought provoking dilemmas.

Aside from writing for Her Campus, Cassandra is a senior Theatre Performance & Production major with a minor in Mass Communications. She also works for the University’s Advising Center to guide pre-business majors and first year college students on building schedules for future semesters. Additionally, she supports advisors by booking timely meetings for students on weekly calendars.

At home, Cassandra loves to spend time with her cat, Pixie. She also loves to oil paint, read, strength train, binge watch nostalgic TV shows, and journal. As a massive fan of figure skating, she also dedicates time on the weekend for skating classes.