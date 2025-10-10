ASK HER: DID SOMEONE ASK FOR ADVICE?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

9th Edition

“how do you deal with insecurities and what’s your best advice to taking steps to better yourself?”

Everyone has physical and internal insecurities once in a while and it may feel like the world is zooming in on your “flaws.” The majority of the time, everyone else is thinking about themselves and how they are navigating their own lives way more than they are focusing on your insecurities. They will creep up from time to time, but it shouldn’t take the joy away from your life. Remember: Comparison is the thief of joy.

Try starting with affirmations (written or verbal) about the small things you love about yourself and the things you have accomplished or will accomplish. Gradually, focus on the things you are capable of doing, what hobbies you love to do, what jokes you like to tell, being around people that make you feel good, or what things that bring you joy. Incorporate things into your life that bring in positivity rather than inviting in negativity.

-Cassandra Patlan-Treminio, HC Writer

“How do you actually make friends on campus without using the same common convo topics? “What’s your major?” “What dorm are you in?”

Hey girl, my best advice is to join clubs and organizations you are genuinely passionate about. It’s always awkward at first getting to know someone, but once you see the same group of people consistently and are working together, it makes those relationships all the more genuine. For example, all my closest friends have come from Her Campus, studying abroad or with my other Terry Scholars, since I see them all the time (I even room with two of them lol). One trick I also use is to talk to people as if they are already my friends. For example, if I see someone, I’ll just talk about their outfit, where I shop, our fav drink orders, or the hardest class we are in at the moment. Ditch the dead convo, ask questions you really care about. Don’t give up and be persistent! Best of luck.

-Xoxo, Elise Ramos, HC Writer

“How do I tell my new boyfriend I’m pregnant?”

This sounds like a tough situation. Tell him directly and clearly, choose a calm moment, and be honest with him. Give him the space to process, because his initial reaction might not accurately reflect his true feelings once the situation sinks in. Remember this is your news, your body, and your choice. Whatever his response, you’ve done the right thing by being honest. Also, don’t let yourself spiral if he doesn’t know how to react right away. Shock is natural. Give him room to process, but don’t take on the job of managing his feelings. You’ve got enough on your plate already. Most importantly, lean on the people who love you. Whether it’s your best friend, mom, or roommate, let them hold you up through this. Having support makes such a difference. At the end of the day, the right guy will respect your honesty and your courage, and if he doesn’t? That says way more about him than it ever does you. You got this, diva!

-Piscis Martinez & Zoie Tidmore, HC Editors

“I need advice on being okay with relationships that are peaceful, sometimes perceived as “boring” because I always think “it’s the calm before the storm” and that something bad is going to happen, but I know not every relationship is like that.”

The simple solution to this problem is communication, finding the person who will validate your feelings, and not make you feel crazy for having emotions, is stable, but stability isn’t boring; it’s healthy. You don’t have to earn love through drama or tension. Getting reassurance of each other’s feelings can help lessen worries of future issues and aid in the overall serendipity of a relationship. Unlearn the idea that love needs to be intense to be real. Real connection often feels steady, not overwhelming. The calm isn’t a warning; it’s a sign you’re safe. Our advice is to enjoy it, and if/when difficult circumstances do arise, handle them in the moment, and look forward to the peaceful times again.

-Kayleigh Miller, HC Writer & Zoie Tidmore, Editor

“My best friend, still in high school, wants to apply to Texas State, but I don’t know if she should, and I like that Texas State is MY own place and college. As much as I miss her and as fun as it would be for her to come here, I feel like us being separated has made our friendship stronger, and I don’t know how I’d feel about her being here.”

So, I know this feeling all too well. You’re NOT in the wrong to think this way. You have built your life here, and it’s okay to want to keep it the way it is. If you feel that the distance makes you and your bestie stronger, communicate that. If you are worried about losing your independence, it is okay to continue living the way that you’ve built for yourself here. You both can still live separate lives at Texas State, like you did during the distance, and that may be reciprocated if you communicate with her. I am sure she will understand. I hope you get a chance to have a one on one with her, best of luck girly!!

-Sincerely, Deseray Barraza, HC Writer