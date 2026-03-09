Am I Crazy Or Am I Hitting Puberty Again?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the last couple of years, the term “Second Puberty” has been a topic of discussion through various social media platforms. With users coming forward to share their personal struggles through this phase.

When this term became popularized, I didn’t understand what the big deal was, since I didn’t know anyone who had experienced it recently. Until a month or two ago, when the first warning signs that my second puberty may be coming sooner than expected.

Puberty or Not

Is there an actual second period, or is it a myth? In simple terms, kinda! While women do go through physical and mental changes in their 20s and 30s, the term second puberty is a way to label what happens to the body; it isn’t a medical term or diagnosis.

Oh, I’m Changing

Imagine going from a teenage body that may seem perfect, with slim legs, no cellulite, no acne, nice thick hair, to then losing the majority of it because of aging the natural way. This can be an overall killer to some women, but EVERYONE GOES THROUGH THIS.

Some bodily changes develop during this time. This could be adult acne, which usually forms on the lower side of the face, weight gain, shifts in metabolism and hair texture/elasticity. Oh, to add, it is a mental one too. Mood swings and emotional sensitivity will be at an all-time high during this time.

Now, is it the frontal lobe or the second puberty taking control? Honestly, both! They work hand in hand to make you crazier. The frontal lobe helps regulate emotions and make proper decisions. However, when developing, it can be conflicting, from changing your mindset from a teenager to a proper adult.

This information is from ClearBlue.

Choosing Sanity

Nobody can stop what the body is doing at any age, but there are different methods to stop thinking about it. Think of this as a positive, not a negative; your body is doing exactly what it needs to stay healthy. The body is trying to stay at its best to perform, so you can shine. Also, remember this happens to everyone, maybe at a later time, but it is destined to happen during the human life cycle.

This is the mentality I had to pick, or I would go mental. I am not gonna be the same person I was a couple of months ago or a year ago, but if I choose today to be a better version, then I will have positive outcomes and mental clarity.

I recommend some mental health podcasts that accept the fact that no one is perfect and offer simple methods that change the way you look at life.