Your Guide to Becoming “THAT GIRL” in 2026

By Ella Lowry

It’s officially 2026 so we are leaving all of our bad habits and old baggage in 2025. With the new year it’s a new opportunity to reflect and prioritize new goals. This new year we are going to become the absolute best version of ourselves that we can be! Here is your ultimate guide on how to become “THAT GIRL” in 2026.

1. Create Healthy Habits

By creating healthier habits, you are becoming the best most healthy version of yourself that you can be! This does not simply just mean eating healthier although that is a big part of it. Healthier habits can be moving your body by exercise. Towson has so many resources that can make this goal possible. At TU Campus Rec they have many fitness classes offered like cycling (my personal fav), pilates, yoga, sculpt, sports, and many more! Become the pilates baddie or cycling queen. This is your chance to get out of your comfort zone and try one of these classes. TRUST ME it is going to be so worth it once you go and you will be actively creating the healthiest habits. Your body will thank you! Even if you can’t go to a gym, try to go outside and walk every day. Sometimes a nice relaxing walk is the perfect way to end a stressful or bad day. Overall make your own personalized routine to move your body and to exercise!

2. Elevate your style

Elevating your style is about becoming the version of yourself you dream of when it comes to fashion. That Pinterest board full of outfit inspo? It’s time to bring it to life. When you intentionally dress in a way that aligns with who you want to be, your confidence naturally follows. Style isn’t just about clothes—it’s about self-expression, presence and stepping into the woman you’re actively becoming. Every outfit is a chance to show up as that girl.

3. Romanticize learning

Romanticizing learning turns studying into something you look forward to instead of dread. Make it an experience—study at cozy cafés with your friends, order your favorite drink and turn your assignments into little rituals. Write cute, aesthetic notes using colorful pens or digital tools like Canva to make studying feel creative and fun. Light a candle, play soft background music, and create a space that makes you want to sit down and focus. When you romanticize learning, you stop seeing it as a chore and start seeing it as an investment in your future self—the ultimate that girl move.

4. Journal/Reflect

This year will be filled with both highs and lows, and that’s part of the journey. It’s important to pause, breathe and reconnect with the goals you’ve set for yourself—no matter how big or small they may be. Take a few moments each day to journal and reflect on your thoughts, emotions, and progress. Whether it’s writing about what you’re grateful for, what challenged you, or what you’re working toward, reflection helps you stay grounded and aligned with your future self. Growth happens when you give yourself the space to check in and reset.

5. Curate Your Digital Space

Unfollow accounts that don’t inspire you and fill your feed with motivation, wellness, fashion and positivity. Your digital environment impacts your mindset more than you realize.

6. Invest in Yourself

Take time to learn new skills, try new hobbies, or prioritize self-care. Whether it’s reading, journaling, skincare, or learning something new, investing in yourself now builds the confident, fulfilled woman you’re becoming.

Becoming that girl in 2026 isn’t about perfection—it’s about intention. It’s the small, everyday choices you make to care for your body, mind, and future self. Give yourself grace, stay consistent and remember that growth doesn’t happen overnight. This is your year to show up for yourself, chase your goals and become the woman you’ve always envisioned. Step into 2026 with confidence—you’re already becoming that girl.