You Should Watch Wuthering Heights with Low Expectations

By Amie Yansane

This past Valentine’s Day weekend, I decided to convince my roommate to go see Emerald

Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.” Months before seeing the film, I had seen many complaints

about the possible elements, one of the most controversial being the whitewashing of Jacob

Elordi’s character, Heathcliff. Although I had a personal problem with the erasure of a brown

man in this particular media, I still decided to push through and watch this movie even if I ran

the risk of disliking it.



Even aside from inaccuracies, I still couldn’t understand the film the way Fennel

intended–whatever that may have been. It fell short, and surprisingly, I couldn’t say I was

disappointed since I walked in with low expectations that were supported by one-to-two-star Letterboxd

reviews. Besides the low ratings from my friends and peers, here is my personal low rating of

“Wuthering Heights.”



Overall Thoughts

As I said before, I tried to set aside the inaccuracies in this adaptation of Brontë’s film so I

could critique the movie as a whole. Even aside from that, it still fell short. Even with a decent

script and excellent shots, I still couldn’t get a grip on what Fenell tried to do with the Wuthering

Heights plot.



Although there seems to be a plot to the movie, there’s not a whole bunch to it. I’m aware that

it tries to stage itself as a dark romance, but I found that there was no actual romance between the

characters. There was little chemistry between Cathy and Heathcliff, so when they parted ways

in the exposition, I wasn’t hoping they would get back together, which is the goal that romance

media has!



Quite frankly, too many pointless sex scenes. I say pointless because there wasn’t anything

necessarily symbolic about the sex either or did it really serve a purpose for the plot. To me, the

sex scenes seemed like a place holder rather than a milestone for the relationship or

explanation of the dynamic between Cathy and Heathcliff.



When Cathy and Heathcliff were not shown pleasuring one another, there was some sort of

sensual imagery in another scene, and like the sex, it didn’t seem to have a purpose. Fennel often

used food, specifically egg yolks, for the sake of sensual imagery. It was quite uncomfortable

watch, but maybe that was one of the things I couldn’t quite get.



Other than that, the movie is okay. It is, for sure, not an Oscar nominee, but it isn’t a complete

fail. Fennell and all the crew involved did an amazing job with the cinematography and the set

design, as most of it seemed uniform and actually captured what Wuthering Heights would’ve

been if the storyline had been followed the way Brontë intended. Unfortunately, that wasn’t

enough for me to enjoy this adaptation as much as I should have. And so, I rate Fennell’s

Wuthering Heights a 6/10. It’s a bit lower than my review for “Saltburn”, but hopefully her next

release redeems this recent one.