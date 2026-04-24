You Said What Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tigers! Last week I wrote about the struggles of Imposter syndrom. This week I want to

speak about the importance of words. Now this may be the English teacher in me coming out but

words have a quite kind of power that often goes unnoticed till their impact is felt. A single

sentence can uplift or tear them down. Words linger. They echo long after they are sad. With that

in mind words are not just “words.” They are tools that can build meaning and connection, as

well as division.



When I think about the history of African Americans in this country, I am reminded about the

ways in which oppression was inflicted, one of the ways to restrict education, to restrict reading.

Literacy was seen as dangerous because words lead to knowledge and freedom. The ability to

read meant the ability to question, to resist and to imagine a life beyond oppression.



Fast forward to today, and while circumstances look different, the tension around words

has not disappeared. Book bans all throughout the country are limiting access to stories, many of

them being voices of marginalized communities. Whether it is the removal of books from

classroom or debates over what should be taught, we are still seeing how words can be restricted

when they challenge the “norm.”



That is why accountability matters, especially for those in the public eye. Influencers,

celebrities, politicians—their words reach millions. What they say can shape opinions, reinforce

stereotypes, or inspire change. We cannot dismiss harmful language as “just words” when those

words have real-world consequences.

At the same time, this responsibility belongs to all of us. The words we choose in

everyday conversations matter too. They shape our relationships, our self-image, and the

environments we create. Speaking of kindness, truth, and encouragement can make more of a

difference than we realize. Choose and use your words