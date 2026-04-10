This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

I was looking through my camera roll the other day, looking for photos to delete, and found

a TikTok I forgot I downloaded. Without any warning, it just hit me. “You need to work on your

shame. You don’t want to live your life only have being ashamed.” The video was more of a

satirical tone, but the message still hit the same way. Have I really put away my shame, and why

have I accepted a life of it?



All of us have some sort of shame. In my case, I found that video because I was erasing a life I

once lived that I felt so ashamed of. Of course, shame is a human experience that all of us must

go through, but shame feels rooted in the smallest mistakes.



I, like many people, find myself being ashamed of so many things: Failing an exam, ending a

relationship, or even saying the wrong thing. So sometimes I think about that video and think

about what life could be like if shame weren’t a commitment, and better yet, expected to be a

commitment?



I do believe that a life of shame is not an enjoyable one, so I took that video to heart. So now I

am still working on my shame. I no longer mask it as humility, but rather remove it when I notice

it.