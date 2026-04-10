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Visual of Tiktok being Cancelled
Visual of Tiktok being Cancelled
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Towson | Life

You Need to Work on Your Shame

Amie Yansane Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

I was looking through my camera roll the other day, looking for photos to delete, and found
a TikTok I forgot I downloaded. Without any warning, it just hit me. “You need to work on your
shame. You don’t want to live your life only have being ashamed.” The video was more of a
satirical tone, but the message still hit the same way. Have I really put away my shame, and why
have I accepted a life of it?


All of us have some sort of shame. In my case, I found that video because I was erasing a life I
once lived that I felt so ashamed of. Of course, shame is a human experience that all of us must
go through, but shame feels rooted in the smallest mistakes.


I, like many people, find myself being ashamed of so many things: Failing an exam, ending a
relationship, or even saying the wrong thing. So sometimes I think about that video and think
about what life could be like if shame weren’t a commitment, and better yet, expected to be a
commitment?


I do believe that a life of shame is not an enjoyable one, so I took that video to heart. So now I
am still working on my shame. I no longer mask it as humility, but rather remove it when I notice
it.

Amie Yansane

Towson '26

Amie is currently a sophomore at Towson University pursuing a BS in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Bioinformatics with a minor in Biology. Currently, she's conducting research on bacteriophage host-interactions in her university's Chemistry department. Although her major and research interests aren't what you would expect for a culture writer, she aims to intersect her interests in film, TV shows, books, fashion, and politics in everything she writes. When she’s not writing in her journal or writing a think piece, she’s engaging with her peers the Honors College, or the Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society. When she’s not engaging in campus activities, you can find her watching Ugly Betty, running a few miles on the treadmill, or making bracelets for her loved ones.