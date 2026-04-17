Who’s That? It Must Be an Imposter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tigers! While we enter this final stretch of the semester, I cannot help but look back. This academic year has been the most fulfilling for me. From the long nights of studying to moments of doubt and small victories in between. My most notable achievement was getting accepted into the college of education this past fall semester! This has been a goal I have been working toward since the very beginning. But instead of just celebrating that win, I want to talk about something that has been following me quietly throughout this journey, imposter syndrome.

So, what is imposter syndrome? It is that feeling or voice in your head constantly telling you that you do not belong, or that you do not deserve whatever job or responsibility is offered to you. That doom and gloom feeling that at any moment someone is going to “find out” that you are not capable enough. Even when you put in the work, even when you have earned your spot, your mind somehow finds a way to convince you otherwise.

Imposter syndrome can affect your confidence, your perfomance, and even your willingness to take part in new opportunities. You may avoid challenges or second guess yourself, because you dont feel good enough. And that is why imposter syndrome is a problem. I was able to achieve a goal I have been working toward since freshman year. Getting into the college of education makes me one step closer to becoming a teacher. And the only question swirling around in my head was, “Will I even be a good teacher”?

So if imposter syndrome is that little voice in the back of your head, saying “you are not enough,” how do you fight it? You fight, first, by acknowledging it. Recognizing in the moment when you are downplaying your achievements and minimizing your excellence. Second, you state the facts; you did not get where you are by chance. You work hard to accomplish what you have. And reminding yourself of that will reinforce that you are exactly where you are meant to be. Lastly, find people you trust to share how you feel. When my doubts start arising, I always call my mom to help reinforce that I am working hard to be a teacher and I deserve to be just that. As we finish the semester, remember tigers: you belong here. Keep going! You are doing better than you think.