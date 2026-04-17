What I’m Doing to Reset This April

By Amie Yansane
We’re already a quarter into 2026, and I’ve heard a lot of conversation about how the year truly
doesn’t start until spring, and I wholeheartedly agree with that. Winter is tiring and may interfere with
goals I want to accomplish, so I just start over in April, hoping things will have a better chance of
changing. Usually, I’m pretty right about that, so here is my list of things that I do to reset for my true
“new year”.
Cleanse Your Playlists
To be honest, winter is depressing. It’s cold and often brings bitter memories, and my music usually
reflects that. So to reset my mind in preparation for spring, I like to change my playlist to give the season
a lighter feel. Some of my favorite artists have a more whimsical, romantic feel in this playlist, such as
Rina Sawayama, beabadoobee, and Imogen Heap.
Reroot Your Wardrobe
Winter sweaters are definitely cute, but definitely too heavy this spring. Any other spring would probably
pass, but not in this 90-degree weather. Spring is the time to bring out flowy midi and maxi skirts with a
light top. When I feel like I’m running low on skirts or have grown out of my old ones, I take a trip to my
local Goodwill or Uptown Cheapskate and grab a few. Most importantly, I always remember to give away
my old clothes to my local Goodwill!
Pick Up a New Book
There’s nothing better than starting a new season than a new book. One of my New Year’s goals was to
read more, and I haven’t found a lot of motivation to start a new book. So, this past weekend, I made my
way to the library and picked up three books to occupy my time with. I am currently reading “A Certain
Hunger” by Chelsea G. Summers, and I find it to be an exciting read for a scorching day outside. If you
decide to pick up a new book to read, remember to support your local library or bookstore!
This April is the time to start anew for the year, and I encourage you all to take it on by trying things
that have been put off since January and taking new chances. Change your style, make a new playlist, and
take that visit to the library because new beginnings truly start in the spring.