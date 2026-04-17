What I’m Doing to Reset This April

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane



We’re already a quarter into 2026, and I’ve heard a lot of conversation about how the year truly

doesn’t start until spring, and I wholeheartedly agree with that. Winter is tiring and may interfere with

goals I want to accomplish, so I just start over in April, hoping things will have a better chance of

changing. Usually, I’m pretty right about that, so here is my list of things that I do to reset for my true

“new year”.



Cleanse Your Playlists

To be honest, winter is depressing. It’s cold and often brings bitter memories, and my music usually

reflects that. So to reset my mind in preparation for spring, I like to change my playlist to give the season

a lighter feel. Some of my favorite artists have a more whimsical, romantic feel in this playlist, such as

Rina Sawayama, beabadoobee, and Imogen Heap.



Reroot Your Wardrobe

Winter sweaters are definitely cute, but definitely too heavy this spring. Any other spring would probably

pass, but not in this 90-degree weather. Spring is the time to bring out flowy midi and maxi skirts with a

light top. When I feel like I’m running low on skirts or have grown out of my old ones, I take a trip to my

local Goodwill or Uptown Cheapskate and grab a few. Most importantly, I always remember to give away

my old clothes to my local Goodwill!



Pick Up a New Book

There’s nothing better than starting a new season than a new book. One of my New Year’s goals was to

read more, and I haven’t found a lot of motivation to start a new book. So, this past weekend, I made my

way to the library and picked up three books to occupy my time with. I am currently reading “A Certain

Hunger” by Chelsea G. Summers, and I find it to be an exciting read for a scorching day outside. If you

decide to pick up a new book to read, remember to support your local library or bookstore!



This April is the time to start anew for the year, and I encourage you all to take it on by trying things

that have been put off since January and taking new chances. Change your style, make a new playlist, and

take that visit to the library because new beginnings truly start in the spring.