The ‘Sunday Scaries’ Survival Guide: How to Reset Before a Busy Week

By Ella Lowry

It’s 5 p.m. on a Sunday. Your planner is staring at you, your laundry’s been sitting in the dryer for two days, and somehow it feels like Monday is already here. Welcome to the Sunday Scaries — that weird mix of stress, guilt, and low-key dread that sneaks in when the weekend ends.

But the truth is, Sundays don’t have to feel like a countdown to chaos. With a few small rituals, you can turn that anxious energy into a cozy, productive reset — and actually start your week feeling refreshed instead of frazzled.

Romanticize the Reset

The first step to fighting the Sunday Scaries? Set the vibe. Light your favorite candle, open your blinds, and throw on your “cleaning but make it cute” playlist. (Lorde, Harry Styles, or a chill coffeehouse mix — whatever feels like main character energy.)

Do a quick clean-up — make your bed, clear off your desk, or just fold the clothes you’ve been ignoring all week. It doesn’t have to be a full deep clean; even ten minutes can make your space (and your brain) feel lighter. Reward yourself with an iced coffee or matcha once you’re done — because yes, that totally counts as motivation.

Plan Without Panicking

A big reason the Sunday Scaries hit so hard is that your to-do list is sitting in the back of your mind like an unpaid bill. Instead of writing down every single thing you need to do, pick your Top Three Priorities for the week.

It could be “study for psych exam,” “finish essay draft,” and “go to the gym twice.” Simple, doable goals that don’t overwhelm you. If you’re into journaling or digital planning, make it fun — use cute pens, stickers, or a pastel Notion template.

And here’s the secret ingredient: plan at least one thing you’re excited about — a coffee date, dinner with friends, or just watching your favorite show. Having something to look forward to helps you remember that your week isn’t just about work.

Take Care of Yourself (for Real)

You’ve done the cleaning and the planning — now it’s time for actual self-care. Not the Pinterest kind that feels like another task, but the type that helps you feel grounded.

Take a long shower, do your skincare routine, and throw on your coziest sweatshirt. Make your bed with fresh sheets if you have the energy — nothing beats that “hotel bed” feeling. Then, take an hour to log off social media. Read a book, journal, or call a friend you haven’t talked to in a while.

Remember: self-care isn’t always bubble baths and face masks. Sometimes it’s meal-prepping something easy for Monday or going to bed early instead of doom-scrolling at midnight.

End the Night Softly

When the evening hits, let yourself wind down instead of cramming in more productivity. Order your favorite takeout (or make something simple, like pasta or soup), light a candle, and queue up your comfort show — Gilmore Girls, New Girl, The Summer I Turned Pretty… whatever feels like a hug.

Dim your lights, make a cup of tea, and remind yourself that you don’t have to “earn” rest. Sundays are for slowing down — not stressing out.

Final Thoughts

The Sunday Scaries are basically a sign that you care — about your classes, your goals, and doing your best. But you can’t pour from an empty cup. By turning your Sunday into a soft reset instead of a panic day, you give yourself the best gift: a calmer, more confident start to your week.

So light that candle, make your list, and take a breath. Monday can wait just a little longer.