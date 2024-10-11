‘The Princess Diaries 3’ has officially been announced

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci

Fans of the Princess Diaries can now celebrate—Anne Hathaway has confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 is officially set to return to the big screen. The news on Princess Diaries 3 was introduced nearly two decades after Disney’s The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 were released. Audiences are excited to revisit Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis; the insecure, relatable high school teen who unexpectedly became an heir to the throne of the kingdom of Genovia. The film, directed by the late screenwriter Garry Marshall, follows Mia’s transformation from a normal teen to a princess under the care of her grandmother, played by Julie Andrews.

The first Princess Diaries movie, released in 2001, became a classic. It appealed to viewers with its themes of self-discovery, charm and royalty. The film has heartwarming moments of high schooler Mia Thermopolis finding her voice, building confidence and balancing responsibility with personal growth captivating the viewers, in addition to resonating with the audience on a deeper level.

The series’ message about identity and empowerment will surely give new life to the film that has won the hearts of many. It will be both nostalgic and relevant for today’s audience. Along with excitement, Princess Diaries fans are wondering what Hathway’s character’s life will look like in the third film.

Will Mia Thermopolis be Queen of Genovia? Will actor Chris Pine reprise his role as Nicholas Devereaux, in the film as Hathaway’s love interest once again? We shall have our answers as more information comes out surrounding the matter.