The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Saniyah Ikard

Whether it’s to regulate your periods or to prevent pregnancy, there are many different reasons you may find yourself wanting birth control and I’m going to give you a simple guide: what is it, how do you use it and where to get it?

First off, let’s talk about options. Birth control is not one size fits all, there are a ton of different birth control methods to fit everyone’s different needs. Here are some of the most popular options:

The Pill – You must be sure to consume this pill every single day. They contain hormones that prevent ovulation and in turn, prevent pregnancy. It can also help regulate your cycle. Cons? If you forget to take your pills every day, you can get pregnant! The Patch – You wear the patch on certain parts of your body and it releases hormones through your skin that prevent pregnancy. It’s super convenient, only you have to change it once every week and it can also help ease and regulate your periods. Cons? The patch can cause skin irritation where you place it. The Shot – An injection that you get every three months. One shot equals months of protection! Cons? Many people who use the shot for over a year stop getting their period altogether until they stop taking the shot and even then it can take up to ten months for your periods to resume. The Implant – A thin rod that’s inserted into your arm. Huge pro, it can last for up to five years! Cons? There’s a small procedure for insertion and removal. IUD – A small device placed into the uterus that stops sperm from getting to the egg. It’s over 99% effective and lasts for years! Cons? Insertion of the IUD is known to be super painful.

Almost all hormonal birth control methods have some physical side effects such as headaches, nausea and weight gain and there’s always an increased chance of spotting or bleeding even if you’re not on your period. The psychological effects of birth control are especially exhausting, hormonal birth control is notorious for causing mood swings and limited research suggests an increased feeling of depression and anxiety.

(And of course, there’s more, feel free to do your research on your preferred method of birth control!)

The one kind of birth control that has no side effects are types classified under the barrier method and we already know about them: internal and external condoms, cervical caps and more. They provide a physical barrier between the penis and vagina, preventing pregnancy, it also can prevent STDs and STIs.

Now that you’re armed with knowledge about the different types of birth control, how do you get your hands on them? Fear not, because there are plenty of ways to get connected with birth control:

Campus Health Services: Many colleges offer sexual health services, including birth control consultations and prescriptions, including Towson!

Planned Parenthood: The OG of sexual health services, Planned Parenthood clinics provide affordable and confidential birth control options. Plus, they offer tons of resources and support.

Local Clinics: Don’t forget about your community health clinics! They often provide birth control services at a reasonable price!

What do I think about birth control? I think it has its pros. For all girls with painful or irregular periods or girls who are sexually active and want an extra layer of protection, birth control is important to consider. There’s a type of birth control that’s right for everyone. Talk to a doctor before getting birth control to discuss your options!

So there you have it, ladies – a crash course in birth control for the modern college girl. The power to take control of your reproductive health is in your hands (or your uterus, technically).