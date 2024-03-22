Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Oscars 2024: Best and Worst Dressed Explained

Deja Johnson
Who was best and worst dressed for the 2024 Oscars? 

Well, this is hard, only because there were so many amazing outfits this year. Each celebrity killed it this year, and the details that went into everyone’s outfits were so amazing to see on the carpet. But to me, three looks stood out the most!

My best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Oscars Awards were Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet and Quinta Bruson

Let’s ‘get into’ the details of Zendaya’s look; she is floating on the carpet wearing a custom pink silk Giorgio Armani Privé dress. This brand’s execution is always so beautiful and very detailed regarding looks on the red carpet. 

Next, we have Ariana Grande’s pink bubble dress, it is very pretty and gives ‘princess vibes’. I absolutely love the color on her; it reminds me of her character, Glinda, in the film, Wicked.

Another one of my favorites is Victoria Monet. She looked so beautiful in this dress, it truly exudes ‘classy’, and I love it.

Last, but not least, my favorite look out of the whole carpet is Quinta Brunson’s after-party dress. This look was one of the best dresses I’ve ever seen. She is wearing a Marc Bouwer sheer glitter gown; it was so pretty and the details truly made the dress. Her dress truly ate down for me and I fell in love as soon as I saw it. She ate down *AGH*- (yes this is a scream).

My picks for worst dressed, or more so just not my personal favorites would have to be the following…

There were many looks from this event that I didn’t like much. Now let me just say, that all of these ladies look beautiful, but their dresses are just not my favorite.

Feel free to let me know if you agree or disagree with my choices in the comments below!

