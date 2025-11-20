Streamer Award Nominations are Out and Drama Begins to Unfold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci

Nominations for the 2025 Streamer Awards have been revealed and already people are voicing their opinions about who was snubbed.



In an edited Twitch VOD, streamer and host of the Streamer Awards, QTCinderella revealed the nominees for the show on November 16th. The nominees are part of 35 different categories that feature “Best Reality Streamer”, “Gamer of the Year” and “Streamer of the Year”. The nominations included some first-time nominees and reoccurring nominees such as iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. While this award show was meant to bring new and veteran streamers together and celebrate one another, some people became critical of the nominations.

Some streamers took to X to find answers as to why they or someone that they know wasn’t nominated. When asked if “problematic” streamers were blackballed, QT shared on stream that “problematic” streamers weren’t nominated because “Their audience doesn’t show up,” QT says. She continues, “Audiences will complain every year that they weren’t nominated and then not [write in] nominations on stream or not tweet about it or not ask their audience to vote for them.”

As push back, streamer Asmondgold doesn’t buy QT’s answer. In response, he wrote, “The ‘problematic’ streamers weren’t nominated because it would put sponsor opportunities at risk”, he adds, “This is obvious, I don’t know why we’re pretending that it’s not”. While streaming, Asmondgold would then offer QT $100,000 to prove that nominations aren’t rigged.

Another streamer, Brooklyn Frost, believes that she was also robbed after not receiving any nominations for the Streamer Awards. She shared on stream that part of her feels that she deserved a nomination.

“In the beginning of the year I was very consistent. I did my own subathon and then I went to Streamer University.” She continues, “A lot of sacrifices, a lot of hard work, a lot of sleepless night went into this streaming shit.” She ended the conversation by revealing her morals saying she is not money hungry. “I don’t do shit for the money. If I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to do it.”

Discussions surrounding who should get nominated or who got snubbed are recurring during award show season. Passionate fans are eager to see if their favorite creator got nominated, and if not, they express some annoyance. But for a niche award show like the Streamer Awards, it’s important to show support for streamers, both big and small. Win or lose, all of the nominees have shaped the streaming culture in their own unique way.

Voting is now open and limited tickets are available on the Streamer Awards website. The show airs on December 6th on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel.