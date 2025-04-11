Singer Lizzo sparks controversy after saying this about Britney Spears

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci

In a recent interview on the ‘Sibling Rivalry’ podcast, “Juice” singer, Lizzo sparked some controversy after suggesting that Britney Spears does a Janet Jackson impression. Lizzo referred to Janet Jackson as the “Queen of Pop”,” a title that is traditionally associated with Madonna and noted that Spears herself acknowledged that Jackson was a big inspiration to her. This led to angry fans calling Lizzo out after it seemed that the singer was downplaying Spears’ distinct legacy.

“Janet is her diva. There was no such thing as pop divas before Janet,” said Lizzo. Britney fans were quick to come to Spears’ defense, with one user on X who wrote, “Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16…worry about your career lasting one summer…” Like the X user, many people have preached the same message. Spears is a trailblazer in her own right, with a legacy that has stood independently for years. While some appreciated Lizzo’s praise towards Jackson, they felt the framing of Lizzo’s statements was that of a dismissal towards Spears’ impactful career. “Britney is literally Janet’s daughter, that’s a known FACT. Lizzo was weird for calling her a Janet Jackson impersonator, but she wasn’t wrong for saying that Britney was influenced and inspired by Janet” another user wrote. This entire drama just goes to show us how delicate—yet unserious for some, the discussion surrounding legacies of cultural icons can be and how they can deeply resonate with long-time fans of either Spears or Jackson.