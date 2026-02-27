Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
money and change
money and change
Original Illustration in Canva for Her Campus Media
Towson | Career > Her20s

Side Hustles, Soft Life, or Survival?

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Edwardina Beeko Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Edwardina Beeko


Walk across any college campus and it quickly becomes clear that being “just a student” does not
feel like enough anymore. Many students are doing something on the side. There’s Minked by
Ashley, Styled by Jada, Looks by Juli; all hairstylists, lash techs, wig installers,
nail techs, barbers, or clothing brand owners. Scroll through TikTok and you will see endless
videos about side hustles for college students, how to grow your following or how to land brand
deals. Networking events, content shoots and group chats filled with business ideas are now
common. Life is not just something we live, it is something we try to optimize. The message is
clear: make money while you sleep and be your own boss.


Influencer culture has made monetizing everyday life feel normal. Recording your day, trying
new experiences for content or turning routines into income streams is now expected. “Multiple
streams of income” has become a personality trait. Having only one job can make someone seem
unambitious. Even hobbies are often reframed as business opportunities. The COVID-19
pandemic helped accelerate this shift. With many people stuck at home and out of work, content
creation, freelancing, Etsy shops and brand building became accessible ways to earn money.
Passion slowly turned into productivity.


This raises an important question. Is this mindset driven by ambition or anxiety? Rising living
costs, student debt and an uncertain job market make traditional career paths feel unstable. In
that environment, influencing and entrepreneurship can offer a sense of control.
Success has also been redefined. It is no longer only about securing a stable job. It is about
flexibility, visibility, and ownership. Influencers often represent freedom from rigid work
structures: however, there is a cost. When life becomes content, rest can feel unproductive and
personal identity can blend with personal branding. When did simply existing stop being
enough?


Hustle culture is not entirely negative. It can encourage creativity, independence and
community. It also creates opportunities for marginalized voices. At the same time, it can fuel
comparison, financial instability and burnout disguised as passion. The popularity of side hustles
reflects something larger. It shows a growing distrust in traditional career paths and a desire for
flexibility in an uncertain economy. Gen Z is not lazy. They are adapting.


The question remains. Do we want freedom or security? Are we chasing dreams or safety?
Maybe the real flex is not having a side hustle. It is being able to rest without guilt.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Edwardina Beeko

Towson '27

I am a journalism student at Towson University with a strong passion for storytelling, media, and amplifying student voices. I currently serve as the Executive Vice President of Towson University Newscast, where I help lead the production of student-run broadcasts and work closely with reporters, editors, and producers to bring campus and community stories to life. I have written for campus and local publications including The Towerlight and Baltimore Watchdog, experiences that have strengthened my skills in reporting, interviewing, news writing, and multimedia storytelling.
In addition to my work in journalism, I am actively involved in campus leadership and student engagement. I have held multiple leadership roles within student organizations, serving on executive boards and collaborating with peers to plan events, manage projects, and communicate effectively with diverse groups of students. As I prepare to graduate, I am eager to gain more real-world experience in the media industry and hope to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. While I am especially interested in working as a reporter, I am also open to roles in producing, directing, and other areas of broadcast media that allow me to tell impactful stories.
Outside of the newsroom, I enjoy creating content and staying connected to pop culture and digital media trends. I love writing about topics that resonate with college students, including campus life, social issues, entertainment, and lifestyle content. When I’m not working on a story, you can usually find me journaling, listening to podcasts, or brainstorming new creative projects.