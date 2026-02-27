Side Hustles, Soft Life, or Survival?

By Edwardina Beeko
Walk across any college campus and it quickly becomes clear that being “just a student” does not
feel like enough anymore. Many students are doing something on the side. There’s Minked by
Ashley, Styled by Jada, Looks by Juli; all hairstylists, lash techs, wig installers,
nail techs, barbers, or clothing brand owners. Scroll through TikTok and you will see endless
videos about side hustles for college students, how to grow your following or how to land brand
deals. Networking events, content shoots and group chats filled with business ideas are now
common. Life is not just something we live, it is something we try to optimize. The message is
clear: make money while you sleep and be your own boss.
Influencer culture has made monetizing everyday life feel normal. Recording your day, trying
new experiences for content or turning routines into income streams is now expected. “Multiple
streams of income” has become a personality trait. Having only one job can make someone seem
unambitious. Even hobbies are often reframed as business opportunities. The COVID-19
pandemic helped accelerate this shift. With many people stuck at home and out of work, content
creation, freelancing, Etsy shops and brand building became accessible ways to earn money.
Passion slowly turned into productivity.
This raises an important question. Is this mindset driven by ambition or anxiety? Rising living
costs, student debt and an uncertain job market make traditional career paths feel unstable. In
that environment, influencing and entrepreneurship can offer a sense of control.
Success has also been redefined. It is no longer only about securing a stable job. It is about
flexibility, visibility, and ownership. Influencers often represent freedom from rigid work
structures: however, there is a cost. When life becomes content, rest can feel unproductive and
personal identity can blend with personal branding. When did simply existing stop being
enough?
Hustle culture is not entirely negative. It can encourage creativity, independence and
community. It also creates opportunities for marginalized voices. At the same time, it can fuel
comparison, financial instability and burnout disguised as passion. The popularity of side hustles
reflects something larger. It shows a growing distrust in traditional career paths and a desire for
flexibility in an uncertain economy. Gen Z is not lazy. They are adapting.
The question remains. Do we want freedom or security? Are we chasing dreams or safety?
Maybe the real flex is not having a side hustle. It is being able to rest without guilt.