Side Hustles, Soft Life, or Survival?

By Edwardina Beeko



Walk across any college campus and it quickly becomes clear that being “just a student” does not

feel like enough anymore. Many students are doing something on the side. There’s Minked by

Ashley, Styled by Jada, Looks by Juli; all hairstylists, lash techs, wig installers,

nail techs, barbers, or clothing brand owners. Scroll through TikTok and you will see endless

videos about side hustles for college students, how to grow your following or how to land brand

deals. Networking events, content shoots and group chats filled with business ideas are now

common. Life is not just something we live, it is something we try to optimize. The message is

clear: make money while you sleep and be your own boss.



Influencer culture has made monetizing everyday life feel normal. Recording your day, trying

new experiences for content or turning routines into income streams is now expected. “Multiple

streams of income” has become a personality trait. Having only one job can make someone seem

unambitious. Even hobbies are often reframed as business opportunities. The COVID-19

pandemic helped accelerate this shift. With many people stuck at home and out of work, content

creation, freelancing, Etsy shops and brand building became accessible ways to earn money.

Passion slowly turned into productivity.



This raises an important question. Is this mindset driven by ambition or anxiety? Rising living

costs, student debt and an uncertain job market make traditional career paths feel unstable. In

that environment, influencing and entrepreneurship can offer a sense of control.

Success has also been redefined. It is no longer only about securing a stable job. It is about

flexibility, visibility, and ownership. Influencers often represent freedom from rigid work

structures: however, there is a cost. When life becomes content, rest can feel unproductive and

personal identity can blend with personal branding. When did simply existing stop being

enough?



Hustle culture is not entirely negative. It can encourage creativity, independence and

community. It also creates opportunities for marginalized voices. At the same time, it can fuel

comparison, financial instability and burnout disguised as passion. The popularity of side hustles

reflects something larger. It shows a growing distrust in traditional career paths and a desire for

flexibility in an uncertain economy. Gen Z is not lazy. They are adapting.



The question remains. Do we want freedom or security? Are we chasing dreams or safety?

Maybe the real flex is not having a side hustle. It is being able to rest without guilt.