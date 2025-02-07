Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
beyonce accepting record of the year at the 2025 grammy awards
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Saddle Up, Beyhive- Beyonce is Going On Tour

Ineza Merci
On February 3rd, Grammy award-winning singer, Beyonce announced her highly anticipated
2025 Cowboy Carter tour. Known for her chart-topping hit “Texas Hold ‘Em”, the singer’s
comeback to the stage has sent waves of excitement through her loyal fanbase, the Beyhive.


Originally set to reveal the spring/summer tour on January 14th, the announcement was
postponed out of respect for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires earlier that
month. In addition to the announcement, the singer posted a flyer displaying stops in some major
cities. They include Los Angeles, Washington D.C, and Paris. Information on presale dates has
been released—with the Artist presale starting on February 13th. Fans can sign up for the Artist presale here.

The news already sparked excitement and joy. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to
discuss ticket prices. One user wrote, “When are we supposed to get the prices for the Cowboy
Carter tour?” while another user joked, “Cowboy Carter tour tickets are about to be scary.” The
tour will begin in L.A, April 28th and will conclude in Atlanta, July 11th.

Tickets are expected to go on sale this month and Beyonce fans are just “buzzing” with
excitement to snag a ticket or two—or three!

