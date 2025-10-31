Mini Breaks, Major Relief

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tigers! For the past few days, I have been feeling down in the dumps and not my full self. When I usually feel like this I make an intentional decision to set aside time for myself. Many of you, I’m sure have heard the phrase, “I’m taking a mental health day”. But what happens when we can’t afford to take a whole day? Even if your schedule does not allow a full day off, you can still recharge and refill your cup in other ways. Taking what are called micro breaks, throughout the day, to breath, stretch, or step outside, for 15-10 minutes can calm your nerves and help you reset. You can also create mini mental health moments by:

Disconnecting from screens during lunch or between tasks.

from screens during lunch or between tasks. Listening to music or a podcast that relaxes you.

that relaxes you. Practicing mindfulness for a few minutes—just noticing you’re breathing or how your body feels.

for a few minutes—just noticing you’re breathing or how your body feels. Saying no to one extra commitment when you feel overwhelmed.

What matters most isn’t the length of the break, but the intention behind it. Giving yourself permission to pause—even briefly—helps prevent burnout and reminds your mind and body that they matter too. Remember Tigers, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Taking one day or 15 minutes to care for your mind can make all the difference in how you feel and function the rest of the week. Have a Happy Halloween and stay safe!