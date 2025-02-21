Listen up Blinks, Blackpink is going on tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ineza Merci

Are there any Blackpink fans in the house? You just might be if you’re reading this. Here’s some good news. Blackpink may just be in your area, as the band announces 2025 tour dates. The K-pop group, consisting of members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, first stepped onto the music scene back in 2016 with their debut single album, Square One, which featured hit songs such as “Boombayah” and “Whistle”. The group went on to release more hit songs like “Ddu-du ddu-du” (2018), “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020).

Due to the group’s international success, the group would later collect iconic collabs with the likes of Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, just to name a few. The members would also venture into solo projects—from solo music, to acting roles, and luxurious brand partnerships.

Now, it’s a new year and the group announced a new world tour for 2025. The tour stops include, but is not limited to, Paris, Tokyo and Los Angeles—with a total of 10 stops. The tour starts on July 5th in Goyang, South Korea, to January 18th, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. Information on ticket sale dates can be found here and in case there are changes regarding tour details, check out the BLACKPINK page on Ticketmaster.