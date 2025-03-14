Letting Go of Perfectionism: Why You Don’t Have to Have It All Figured Out Yet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Being in college can be stressful with exams, quizzes, and balancing social life, work, and future uncertainties. Not knowing what’s next can feel overwhelming, but it’s okay. College is a time for self-discovery, growth, and learning from mistakes.

No One Actually Has It All Together

It might seem like everyone around you knows exactly what they are doing, but trust me— they don’t. Some people may act like they have a five-year plan, but that doesn’t mean life will follow their script. Even those with plans may find that things change quickly. Life isn’t about sticking to a rigid checklist but about embracing change and growth.

Progress Over Perfection

If you wait until everything is “perfect” before you try something, you’ll be waiting forever. Perfection is an impossible standard, and it’s exhausting to chase it. You don’t have to have everything figured out before you move forward. Mistakes, uncertainty, and detours are all part of the learning process.

It’s Okay to Change Your Mind

I used to believe that once I picked a major or career path, I was locked in for life. But that’s not how it works. People change careers all the time. Your interests may shift, or you may discover something new that excites you. Changing directions isn’t failure—it’s growth.

Enjoy the Process

While preparing for the future is important, don’t forget to enjoy the present. College isn’t just about setting yourself up for success; it’s about experiencing new things, meeting inspiring people, and discovering who you are.

Give yourself grace. Be open to change. Let go of the need to be perfect. Because honestly? You’re doing just fine!