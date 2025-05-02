It’s a Cowboy Extravaganza! Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour has fans all dressed in fly western attire

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ineza Merci

Beyoncé has done it again, and this time she’s bringing her country roots on tour. The ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour kicked off in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium on April 29, just a few days ago. The show has fans already embracing the dazzling performances, visuals and the stage costumes. From rhinestone-studded boots to fringed jackets and cowboy chaps, the Beyhive has taken Western wear to an entirely new level. Going all out to turn heads with their unique styles.

A couple of hours before the show, Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure was handing out ‘Best Dressed’ awards down at the stadium floors. Giving fans their flowers for dressing flawlessly on theme. A lucky winner was given some camera time as she stood in a presumably homemade American flag-inspired dress, accessorized with a popular ‘Cowboy Carter’ sash, silver heels and a cowboy hat.

The tour features a setlist that merges the singer’s most iconic hits with her newer music. Additionally, while the setlist included Beyonce’s most recent ACT II album, ‘Cowboy Carter’ it also merged with her ACT I album ‘Renaissance’. Immediately, fans took to X to voice their joy for Beyonce’s callback to the last tour. One user wrote, “I felt my body levitate off the bed once I heard ‘Welcome back to the Renaissance’ (said by Beyoncé)”.

Never doubt the Beyhive’s commitment to dressing up for the aesthetic for the tour, as it’s not just a tour but an experience. It’s a celebration of style, music and community for the fans.

