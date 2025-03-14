Hard Launch Initiated: Lexie Learmann and Nigel West Go Public with Their  Relationship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci

Although Valentine’s Day has passed, there is still love in the air as health and lifestyle content creators Lexi Learmann and Nigel West make their relationship public on March 12. The couple took to Instagram to post a short video, accompanied by Beyonce’s song titled “All Night”, showcasing the couple enjoying each other’s company in Costa Rica.

At the time of this writing, the post has garnered over 100,000 likes on Instagram. The likes reflect how fans of both Learmann and West were happy to finally receive confirmation of the couple’s relationship status—as there has been gossip and hints of West being Learmann’s potential boyfriend for a while now.

On Valentine’s Day, Learmann posted an Instagram post with nine slides highlighting how she spent Valentine’s Day. Even then, fans of the influencer were quick to write about who the mystery lover could’ve been.

Fast forward nearly a month and fans now know that it has been West all along showering Learmann with love and affection—cue “Loveeeeeee Song“ by Rihanna and Future.

Just three days ago, on March 9, Learmann posted a lip-syncing video to TikTok, mouthing the words, in part, “I never thought I’d be in love like this…”, from the song “Knock You Down” by Keri Hilson. While Learmann is in frame, a tatted arm—draped across Learmann’s shoulders was also in view. Now, if we put the puzzle pieces together, it’s safe to say that the tatted arm belonged to none other than Nigel West.

Sending nothing but positive vibes to the couple. And who knows, fans may end up seeing more couples’ content from these two lovebirds—that is, if the couple chooses to do so.